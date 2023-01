SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Mardi Gras bals and parades take place this weekend. Click here to find out where and when. Click on the name of the event for more information and have a blast this weekend!. FRIDAY, JANUARY 27. Noon - 12:45 p.m. Take a lunch break and...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO