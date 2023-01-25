Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southarkansassun.com
West Virginia Governor Proposes Historic 50% Cut in Personal Income Tax
The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has issued a statement following the state House of Delegates’ vote in favor of his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader, and members of the House of Delegates for their overwhelming support of the proposal and encouraged the Senate to vote in favor as well, based on a statement released by Governor Jim Justice on January 18, 2023, on its official website.
West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill
The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin hails the passage of his tax relief proposal
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the passage of his tax relief proposal by the House of Delegates. The legislation is now heading to the Virginia Senate for consideration. The Governor called the approval a step toward additional tax relief for Virginians and their families as well as local business. The proposal...
WDTV
House passes bill to limit governor’s emergency powers
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would significantly limit the Governor’s emergency powers. The bill that originated in the Senate was in response to emergency powers used by Gov. Justice during the COVID-19 pandemic over a two-year period. Gov. Justice used...
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
Metro News
Justice road tests his income tax cut proposal
Gov. Jim Justice is taking his tax cut pitch on the road. Justice led a livestreamed “town hall” about the tax cut from the Capitol on Monday. Now he’ll be in Parkersburg on Wednesday, Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. There could be more. The governor,...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
cbs19news
Virginia Tax begins accepting returns, urges people to file online
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents can now begin to file their state income tax returns for 2022. The Virginia Department of Taxation says tax filing season is getting underway, and people are encouraged to file online. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M....
Bill to withdraw Virginia from carbon-trading program dies in state committee
A committee of the Virginia Senate on Tuesday defeated a bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) that would withdraw the state from a regional carbon-trading initiative. The Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee voted down Senate Bill 1001 in a party line 8-6 vote. The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Richard Stuart (R),…
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
Williamson Daily News
Senate Finance members don't hold back on tax-cut plan
Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% income tax cut “tsunami” may have swept through the House of Delegates on Wednesday, but it hit a wall Tuesday evening in the Senate Finance Committee. Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and members of the committee quickly began exchanging cross words during a...
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
West Virginia Senate passes bill to legalize concealed carry on college campuses
West Virginia lawmakers in a House committee advanced a proposal to consolidate nuclear regulation. Last year, the House and Senate couldn’t agree on a bill to curtail the Governor’s emergency powers; this year there’s a similar set of proposals moving at the statehouse. But first, campus carry.
West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits
A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Military.com
Bill Would Allow Younger Military Veterans to Receive Tax Break in Virginia
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
As Republicans tout Parole Board report, some Democrats see ‘a whole lot of nothing’
The top Republican in the Virginia House of Delegates said Thursday that the GOP is considering “every possibility” in response to a new investigative report alleging systemic violations of law and state policy at the Virginia Parole Board under the watch of a former leader who’s now a sitting judge. But House Speaker Todd Gilbert, […] The post As Republicans tout Parole Board report, some Democrats see ‘a whole lot of nothing’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate.
Comments / 0