Junius Heights has been an extremely popular Dallas neighborhood since its inception. According to the Dallas Landmark Commission’s Landmark Nomination Form, it was plotted on July 19, 1906. Of course, the developers knew what they were doing because a new streetcar line opened two months later, on September 2, 1906. On that Sunday afternoon, with a promise that their streetcar fares would be refunded, it must have seemed as if all of Dallas had descended to see the new neighborhood.

