Report: Single-Family Building Permits Fell Sharply in 2022 While Multifamily Surged

Interest rate increases are affecting a lot more than just a home buyer’s ability to close on a single-family home. Skyrocketing costs for labor and materials, combined with fast-rising interest rates, are keeping buyers from building their dream homes, too. According to new nationwide numbers from the National Association of Home Builders, single-family permits were down 10. 5 percent year-over-year for November 2022.
Hot Property: An East Dallas Duplex with Lots of Potential

The stately home at 6128–6130 Victor Street is “quintessential old East Dallas,” listing agent Angela Thornhill says. Built in 1936, it has that classic Tudor look: a pitched roof with decorative trim, arches, a chimney cap, covered porches. There are hardwood floors, old-timey phone nooks, arches between rooms, and quaint fireplaces. It “even [has] the old hardware with the glass knocks that people really love seeing,” she says. “It takes you back in time.” It’s a historic house full of character, but unlike many homes in Dallas, it’s a duplex. And it has been since it was built.
Developers Plan North Dallas High-Rise

Developers are seeking plan approval to build a multi-tower high-rise project in North Dallas. Dallas-based Cawley Partners is working with the developers to construct two apartment buildings on the site of Royal Orleans Condos and Diplomat Condominiums. The development project will include a 16-story tower and a nine-story tower situated...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Beautifully Renovated Historic Junius Heights Craftsman Shows The Best Face of a Great Neighborhood

Junius Heights has been an extremely popular Dallas neighborhood since its inception. According to the Dallas Landmark Commission’s Landmark Nomination Form, it was plotted on July 19, 1906. Of course, the developers knew what they were doing because a new streetcar line opened two months later, on September 2, 1906. On that Sunday afternoon, with a promise that their streetcar fares would be refunded, it must have seemed as if all of Dallas had descended to see the new neighborhood.
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023

Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
