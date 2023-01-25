Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
More of the same for Thursday with a snow storm expected Friday
Areas of freezing fog and light snow overnight with lows back to 6° for Idaho Falls. Overnight lows around 15° for Pocatello. For Thursday, we’re looking again at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and areas of morning fog. A high temperature of 22°, with winds at 5-10 mph.
eastidahonews.com
Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued
POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend. Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely
POCATELLO — A winter storm watch has been issued in the east Idaho region, and travel could be hazardous. The winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the areas affected are the Upper Snake Plain and...
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
kmvt
Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
eastidahonews.com
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
New Olive Garden restaurant opens
The Pocatello and Chubbuck area now has an Olive Garden.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man
POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday. Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and was arrested following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received a call from the alleged victim...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fire Crews Respond to Trailer Home Fire
At 9:29 p.m. on January 24, 2023, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire on the 400 block of College Street, across the street from Ermals Auto Body in Idaho Falls. The reporting party told the (ECO) Emergency Communications Officer that the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. They did not know if anybody was inside.
SIPH announces flu deaths in southeastern Idaho
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Monday seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 during the last month.
Local man sentenced for role in bar shootout, jail escape
An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire. When police arrived, Bautista fled in a car. He was stopped with...
Idaho State Journal
Distinguished cardiac surgeon from Cleveland Clinic presented at Portneuf Medical Center
POCATELLO — Over 150 community members gathered at Portneuf Medical Center on Jan. 13 to hear from Eric E. Roselli, MD, chief of adult cardiac surgery and surgical director of the aorta center at Cleveland Clinic. As a distinguished surgeon and innovator in his field, Dr. Roselli presented advancements in treating ascending aortic dissection.
eastidahonews.com
His daughter asked him to create a TikTok account. It now has over 80 million views.
IDAHO FALLS — What seemed like a joke between a daughter and her dad about getting views and making money by creating TikTok videos suddenly became a reality. Ashlyn Allen, 19, from Idaho Falls, has had TikTok for several years. She started posting videos and told her dad, Tom Allen, that she wished she could make money from her account.
