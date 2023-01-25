Read full article on original website
Related
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
Recycled Crafts
Modern Winter Cross Stitch Pattern
It’s tempting to forget the fact that we’ve still got a lot of winters left in the Northern Hemisphere, but we might as well hang onto the winter cross-stitch projects for a little longer. If nothing else it’s getting a jump start on decor for next holiday season.
January's Wild Edible: Teaberry
On a mid-winter ramble through the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia, it occurred to me that I had left my lunch and snack in the truck. Come January, there’s not a great deal to eat in these mountains, so later when I stumbled across several teaberry plants poking up from the forest floor, I gratefully consumed several of the small, bright red berries.
MORRIS: Embrace your 'family' on a global scale
In the Bible, the word “family” has a much broader meaning than father, mother and children. The Biblical usage is what we refer to as the extended family. The family may include several hundred people from great-grand-parents to the children and grandchildren of all younger brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. The fourth commandment reads, "Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be prolonged in the land which the Lord your God gives you” (Exodus 20:12).
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan
I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces
Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
Help! My Plants Froze And I Think They’re Dead
Much of the South saw an extended period of subfreezing temperatures at the beginning of this winter season. If your plants, even the most winter hardy of varieties, were left looking brown, sad, and half (if not completely) dead, you’re not alone. But, before you get out the loppers or, even worse, start pulling out plants willy-nilly thinking they’ve seen their last day in the sun, know there might be hope yet for your gloomy-looking garden.
Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Sunflowers?
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
Starting Seeds Outdoors in Containers or Soil Blocks
An alternative to starting seeds indoors in your home, is to start them outdoors in a soil medium in containers or soil blocks. In this outdoor seed starting guide, I’ll go through why you may want to start seeds in containers or soil blocks outdoors, rather than direct sowing or indoor seed starting.
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Annual vs perennial plants: Understanding the differences and everything in between
For those who are new to gardening, figuring out what’s an annual vs perennial plant is an important piece of information to take to the garden center. This knowledge helps determine how you plant up a new garden, or add to an existing plot, and it guides you to container arrangement options. Once you figure out what you need to put where, your seed and plant list will take shape. Where things get tricky is when you get into terms like hardy annual or tender perennial on a plant tag. What do they all mean? This article will share information about both annuals and perennials, and the variations that come with each definition.
My lifelong habit of buying flowers
I’ve always loved a vase full of fresh blooms, now more than ever, writes Allan Jenkins
Formal Raised Bed Flower Garden Design Ideas
For many flower growers, raised garden beds are a valuable asset. Gardeners with small backyards or limited growing space may find raised beds to be especially helpful, allowing them to create beds where it would be otherwise impossible. This commonly includes spaces with excess concrete, such as driveways or even patios.
Atypical observations on farming, living with nature
Have you noticed that each year the soil and bodies of water in temperate climate zones shift almost overnight from warm to colder as the environment cools each fall and reverses each spring?. Each fall our farm house is usually still warm from the previous summer months and does not...
