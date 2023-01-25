ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herald-Journal

Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym

SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second

In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night

The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Prep boys hoops: Hawks pull away from Stangs in 4th quarter

HYRUM — A once relatively comfortable lead was down to four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Riverhawks didn't panic. Instead, four different Ridgeline players contributed in the scoring column during a 12-2 run to start the final quarter and the visitors never looked back en route to a 65-53 victory over Mountain Crest in a well-attended Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats

It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
HYRUM, UT

