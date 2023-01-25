Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second
In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
Herald-Journal
Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night
The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
Marysville girls, boys basketball lead area rankings entering stretch run: Yuba City girls soccer sits No. 30 in Sac-Joaquin Section, fifth in league
Most area schools have hit the second half of their league seasons this week, meaning postseason play is fast approaching. In the Sac-Joaquin Section, soccer playoffs are set to get underway Feb. 13 for girls brackets and Feb. 14 for the boys.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Hawks pull away from Stangs in 4th quarter
HYRUM — A once relatively comfortable lead was down to four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Riverhawks didn't panic. Instead, four different Ridgeline players contributed in the scoring column during a 12-2 run to start the final quarter and the visitors never looked back en route to a 65-53 victory over Mountain Crest in a well-attended Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats
It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
KULR8
'Unbeatable team chemistry' helps West girls find success on the court
BILINGS- Billings West girls basketball has won six games in a row and seem to be finding their stride as they gear up for the second half of the season. Last week, the Golden Bears swept their crosstown rivals, Senior and Skyview, to stay unbeaten in Eastern AA play. "I...
