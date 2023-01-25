Read full article on original website
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Russian National Security Secretary assures that Moscow is not at war with Kiev
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has assured that Russia is not at war with Ukraine and that the conflict in Eastern Europe is rather an attempt by Western powers to confront Moscow through Kiev. "The events in Ukraine are not a confrontation between Moscow and Kiev, it is a...
Russia moves airborne special forces to Donbas as Kyiv warns of 'decisive' fight ahead
The fight for the Donbas has become the epicenter for the war in Ukraine as Russia moves in its special forces and Kyiv warns the next few months will be "decisive" in the war's outcome.
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Says It Has No Defense Against Russia’s Kh-22 Missiles
Russian MoD ScreencapRussia's horrific Kh-22 missile attack on a Dnipro apartment complex highlights the need for better air defense systems, Ukraine says.
New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
Russia Using 'Meat Waves' to Expose Ukraine's Military Positions: Captain
A Ukrainian officer said that Russia has been sacrificing troops in order to locate Ukrainian forces.
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Putin-Linked Mercenary Leader Says Many Ukrainian Soldiers Defected To Russia Since December: 'Were Forced To Fight'
The chief of a group linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin said several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have defected to Russia since mid-December. What Happened: Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia," told Tass that the transitions have become "a regular occurrence in the Zaporizhzhia direction." "The...
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Claims New Combat Aircraft Has Been Determined
Ukraine MoDThe Ukrainian Air Force spokesman didn't say what type of aircraft, but did say money has been set aside for pilot training already.
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
Sending tanks to Ukraine makes one thing clear: this is now a western war against Russia | Martin Kettle
Volodymyr Zelenskiy is finally getting the help he wants, but it places more of Ukraine’s future in US hands, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
The sister of a Russian prisoner who fought and died in Ukraine didn't even know her brother was in the war until a reporter told her
Svitlana Holyk told Reuters that she didn't know her brother died until hearing from their journalists doing a story on Russia's Wagner Group
