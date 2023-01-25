ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Mega Millions $1.35 Billion Winner Remains a Mystery in Maine

Ironically enough, a Mega Millions ticket holder in Maine claimed the lottery’s second-largest prize in history, a hefty $1.35 billion, on Friday, January 13th. The long-anticipated win comes after three months without a single jackpot winner. Today, almost a week following the Friday the 13th drawing, the Maine winner still remains a mystery.
Toby Hazlewood

Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 Draw

On January 10 it was reported that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot will increase to an incredible $1.1 billion (with cash option of $568.7 million) at the forthcoming draw on Friday January 13. This astonishing payout comes following a run of draws during which nobody successfully picked all six winning numbers. It makes the prize fund the third highest in Mega Millions history and means that a lucky ticketholder could stand to scoop the fifth-largest win in U.S. history!
Lake Charles, LA
