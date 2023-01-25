ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Auto Insurance Moves to Make in Early 2023

These should all have a place on your January to-do list. Auto insurance isn't something you should simply set up and then forget about. These moves could help you save money while ensuring you have the coverage you need. Ask about discounts you might be eligible for, and consider bundling...
PYMNTS

Industry Insiders Agree: Insurance Is Going Digital

--- Across the world, insurance companies and InsurTechs are exploring how to use digital solutions to improve nearly all aspects of the insurance process. In Europe, for example, close to 90% of insurance firms have embarked on some sort of digitization initiative to improve the customer experience, especially for digital-first customers. The use cases are seemingly endless.
PYMNTS

Digital-First Health Insurer Angle Raises $58M Series A

Angle Health says it has raised $58 million to grow its digital-first health insurance platform. The company will use the Series A round to expand its platform, which launched in 2021 and covers tens of thousands of patients across the country, Angle said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When You Can Expect Your January Check

Waiting on your Social Security Disability Insurance check to arrive? The latest round of January checks was sent out on Wednesday. This month, SSDI beneficiaries received a big increase in their check due to the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, which is the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: You Need to Read This IRS Warning About Stimulus Checks

Before you file your taxes, you need to read this IRS warning. The IRS issued a news release on Jan. 23, 2023 announcing the kickoff of the tax-filing season for 2022. The IRS warned in its news release that tax refunds will likely be smaller this year due to the absence of stimulus checks.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy