Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Disparate Businesses Find Common Trade Solutions in Interoperability and Real-Time Payments
Operations across international borders inherently add layers of complexity and fees to B2B operations. Yet despite historical speedbumps to global expansion, innovations in real-time payment (RTP) networks and digital-first interoperability solutions are helping businesses of all sizes take the leap into intercontinental commerce. This, as Brazil and Argentina are reportedly...
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
Surveillance Firm Hawk AI Raises $17M as Financial Crimes Grow
Hawk AI has raised $17 million to boost its fraud prevention and anti-money laundering efforts. The Munich company announced the Series B on Thursday (Jan. 26), saying the funds would help it expand its platform, which uses artificial intelligence and cloud technology to help financial institutions (FIs) detect fraudsters. “Financial...
More Consumers Using Smartphones to Create Their Own Personalized Retail Experience
Shoppers are not only blending digital features and payment methods to personalize their in-store experiences, they’re also gravitating to retailers that cater to this behavior. The return to physical stores hasn’t left behind eCommerce features, but rather made them portable in the form of smartphones that effectively allow consumers...
ffnews.com
Former Plaid Product Leader Launches Wafi.cash: A Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Platform for Ecommerce Businesses
Wafi, Inc., a next generation bank payment processing provider, is proud to announce the launch of Wafi.cash, a revolutionary payment processing platform that provides ecommerce businesses with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments. The platform eliminates redundant entities in the payment processing flow,...
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
CFPB Wants Information About Consumer Credit Cards
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is asking consumers and others about their experiences with credit cards. The information is to be used in a review of the industry that the CFPB does every other year, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release. “The CFPB undertakes a biennial review...
Nimbello Debuts AP Automation Solution to Meet Demand for Modernization
Nimbello has launched an accounts payable (AP) automation solution to help firms modernize their processes. The provider of purchase-to-pay cloud software for AP professionals said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release that its latest platform helps businesses scale their finance operations, solidify their vendor supply chain, free up cash, increase efficiency and gain insights into spending.
Banks Use Receipt Data to Drive More Targeted Sales to Merchants
Using data from receipts to personalize loyalty programs has great potential rewards for merchants, so long as they partner with financial firms ready for the task. Item-level receipt data provided by the right financial institution (FI) or FinTech can be a valuable merchant tool for customer engagement. It can offer fraud solutions, streamline expense management, monitor consumer spending behavior and be used for card-linked loyalty programs. With the latter, retailers and merchants can deliver hyper-personalized rewards offerings at a category or even product level.
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending
FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
TechCrunch
European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index
Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
FIS Says Embedded Finance in ‘First Inning’ of Payments Evolution
“If the FinTech ‘revolution,’ post-financial crisis, is in its early innings, then embedded finance is in its first inning.”. Matthew Valente, head of product strategy at FIS, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that as traditional financial firms and FinTechs band together to offer everything from bank accounts to lending products to a broader audience across digital channels, we’re just scratching the surface.
salestechstar.com
BoxC and Zonos Partner to Create a Seamless e-Commerce Trade Experience
Leading e-Commerce Logistics Platforms Partner to Create a Seamless Cross-Border Trade Experience with Automated Calculation and Collection of Duty and Tax. BoxC and Zonos announced that they have partnered to provide the industry’s most comprehensive e-commerce logistics management solutions to digitalize the payment and collection of duties and taxes for cross-border e-commerce shipments.
Tranch Raises $100M to Expand B2B BNPL for Service Providers
Tranch has raised $100 million in a seed round to expand its B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. The firm will use the new capital to bring its solution to more software-as-a-service (SaaS) sellers and service providers by growing its team in the U.S. and expanding to more industry verticals, Tranch said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release.
Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms
Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
PYMNTS
