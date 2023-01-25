Read full article on original website
Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture
Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac. Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
Biggest surprises, snubs of the 2023 Oscar nominations
Fandango managing director Erik Davis joins "CBS Mornings" and breaks down the big surprises from this year's Oscar nominations.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Oscar Nominations Updates: Jaime Lee Curtis Shares 'Moment of Joy'
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.
10 Best Picture Oscar nominees are highest grossing crop of films, expert says
The top ten films that grabbed Best Picture nominations this year are the highest grossing group of Best Picture films at the time of their nomination, according to an industry expert.
IGN
Oscars 2023 Nominations Include RRR, Avatar 2, Batman, Top Gun 2, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and More
After much waiting, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has finally unveiled the nominations for various categories for the 95th edition of the Oscars. The prestigious awards show features some of the finest films, which have excelled by taking the medium of filmmaking further. While the event is all set to take place on March 13 2023, we already have the complete list of nominations. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced all the nominees on January 24 that will compete for the Oscar.
Oscar nominations announced; ‘Everything,’ ‘Banshees’ lead the pack
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Digital Trends
2023 Oscar nominations: Here’s the list of nominees
Because 2022 was a great year for movies, Digital Trends is a little bit more enthusiastic about the forthcoming Academy Awards. From blockbuster hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water to smaller independent movies like The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun, this year’s ceremony is sure to have something for everyone.
For the First Time, Two Sequels Were Nominated for Best Picture
It’s not often that sequels really go up for serious Oscar consideration... and it’s never been the case that two are up for Best Picture at the same time. Both Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water have managed to get Oscar nominations, but they face some stiff competition.
How to watch all the 2023 Oscar best picture nominees
A guide for how to watch all the best picture nominees ahead of the 2023 Oscars.
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online
Replete with spellbinding multiverses, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the 95th Academy Awards nominations with 11 nods. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Some of the nominated films are still in theaters but many are also available...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ snubbed in BAFTA nominations
Thursday’s British Academy Film Awards nominations brought plenty of drama. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Tom Cruise-led “Top Gun: Maverick” were largely snubbed by BAFTA voters after winning big at previous ceremonies. Neither is a finalist for film of the year, and...
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Returns to Theaters to Celebrate Oscar Nominations
After much love from the audience and some pathbreaking Oscar nominations later, A24 is bringing its absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once back to the theatres. The announcement comes from the movie’s writer/director’s joint Twitter account. The account maintained by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wrote, “SURPRISE! Everything Everywhere All At Once is back in theaters this weekend. Over 1K screens!?”
Steven Spielberg Has Thoughts About The Dark Knight’s Oscars Snub And How Top Gun: Maverick Fared This Year
Steven Spielberg believes The Dark Knight would get an Oscar Nomination for Best Picture today, and shares his thoughts on blockbusters nominated this year.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Jerry Bruckheimer Reacts To His First Oscar Nomination, And Tom Cruise’s Snub
Jerry Bruckheimer reacts to his first Oscar nomination, and Tom Cruise's snub for Top Gun: Maverick.
In Brief: 'Elvis' headed back to theaters following Oscar noms, and more
The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz will play a new version of Lex Luthor in season 3 of the of CW's Superman & Lois. Cudlitz confirmed the news, first reported by Entertainment Weekly, on Twitter, writing, "Holy Crap !!! ……. Cannot wait to join this amazing cast." Les, per his official character description, is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp," but to the criminal underworld as "a brutal psychopath" who, after dropping out of the public eye, re-emerges "hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him" -- Superman and Lois Lane -- played respectively by played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Superman & Lois season 3 premieres March 14 on The CW...
