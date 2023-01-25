ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CMT

CMT Reveals 2023 Next Women Of Country Class

CMT revealed the 16 ladies named to its class of 2023 Next Women of Country on Tuesday night. The event launched the network’s 10-year anniversary celebration of the program and its long-running effort to support, promote and develop female talent. The class of 2023 is the largest class in the program’s history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Radio Ink

Who Are The Best Leaders In Radio?

These people are the radio industry’s best. They know how to motivate their teams to success. They are winning at sales, programming, and management. They are relentless in what they do, and they do not fail. They are the people who take the time to mentor others and make a lasting impact on careers. They give time back to the radio industry to help it grow. They may not be promoting themselves, or be among the powerful executives we always write about, but they are making the radio industry run like a well-oiled machine.
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
NASHVILLE, TN

