Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
Bobby Shares Heartwarming Story About Jake Owen
Jake Owen helped Arnold's Country Kitchen 10 years ago!
Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert to Be Held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House
Friends of Leslie Jordan will celebrate the late comedian, actor and singer's life at Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, which will be hosted on Feb. 19 at Nashville's hallowed Grand Ole Opry House. A press release promises "an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights...
CMT
CMT Reveals 2023 Next Women Of Country Class
CMT revealed the 16 ladies named to its class of 2023 Next Women of Country on Tuesday night. The event launched the network’s 10-year anniversary celebration of the program and its long-running effort to support, promote and develop female talent. The class of 2023 is the largest class in the program’s history.
CMT
Trisha Yearwood Reflects On Getting An "Invitation Of A Lifetime" To Join The Grand Ole Opry
It's been officially 24 years since country icon Trisha Yearwood was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry as a member. At the time, GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs surprised the singer-songwriter with the prestigious honor. "24 years ago today, I received the invitation of a lifetime from @rickyskaggs,"...
Radio Ink
Who Are The Best Leaders In Radio?
These people are the radio industry’s best. They know how to motivate their teams to success. They are winning at sales, programming, and management. They are relentless in what they do, and they do not fail. They are the people who take the time to mentor others and make a lasting impact on careers. They give time back to the radio industry to help it grow. They may not be promoting themselves, or be among the powerful executives we always write about, but they are making the radio industry run like a well-oiled machine.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
