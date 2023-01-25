These people are the radio industry’s best. They know how to motivate their teams to success. They are winning at sales, programming, and management. They are relentless in what they do, and they do not fail. They are the people who take the time to mentor others and make a lasting impact on careers. They give time back to the radio industry to help it grow. They may not be promoting themselves, or be among the powerful executives we always write about, but they are making the radio industry run like a well-oiled machine.

1 DAY AGO