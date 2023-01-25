Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
Edward Norton 'Uncomfortable' After Finding Out His Ancestors Owned Slaves
"When you read slave aged 8, you just, you want to die," said the "Fight Club" and "Glass Onion" actor after a grim discovery on an upcoming episode PBS show "Finding Your Roots."
America’s Most Infamous Murder Homes
Many houses that become known as “murder homes” are quickly torn down because of the awful events that took place inside. But a few such homes remain standing and have taken their place as some of the most infamous places in the country. To determine America’s most infamous murder homes, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data provided […]
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Woman Who Allegedly Scammed Holocaust Survivor Out of Millions Previously Posed as Psychic
A Florida woman named Peaches Stergo was arrested Wednesday for allegedly defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of his life savings as part of a years-long romance scam, but it seems the $2.8 million payday was not her first rodeo. Around 2012, according to social media profiles located by Rolling Stone, it appears she tried her hand at that old standby, posing as a psychic. Perhaps she should have been able to foretell how cheating the survivor of one of the world’s greatest atrocities out of his nest egg could have turned out. According to a federal indictment, Stergo...
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Is Turning Her House Arrest Dinner Series Into a Reality TV Show
We’ve already seen a fictionalized version of Anna “Delvey” Sorokin on our screens, in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna. But get ready to watch the real thing soon. Sorokin announced that she’s working on a reality show based on the dinner parties she’s been throwing while under home confinement, the New York Post reported on Wednesday. Dubbed Delvey’s Dinner Club, the series will follow the scammer as she hosts “celebrities, moguls and glitterati” in her New York City apartment. “There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary...
Joe Manganiello finds out he's descended from slaves and uncovers a mystery on Finding Your Roots
For anyone, taking a deep dive into your family roots can turn up a lot of surprises, not all of them welcome. Finding Your Roots on PBS had that in mind when they contacted Joe Manganiello to see if he wanted to opt out of his episode—something it rarely does.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed review – Nan Goldin takes on big pharma
The part of the Sackler family behind the company Purdue Pharma have become notorious for their addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin which blighted innumerable American lives, while the Sacklers culturewashed the resulting colossal profits with conceited museum donations. There was hardly a museum in any first world capital city that didn’t salute their narcissism with a “Sackler wing” or a “Sackler courtyard”. Their story was first substantially told by the New Yorker’s investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe in his book Empire of Pain.
Madonna Biopic Dead at Universal
The Madonna biopic that was to be directed by Madonna is no longer in development at Universal Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes after the singer announced a massive world tour, though multiple sources say the movie actually was put in turnaround late last year, before the announcement of the tour. Universal had no comment.More from The Hollywood ReporterMadonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration TourWomen and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee ShiWyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in 'Night Swim' Horror Pic The project, which was first announced in...
PRX Launches Podcast on Pegasus Software
PRX and Exile Content Studios are teaming up on a new podcast that investigates an Israeli cyber arms group and its smartphone hacking software that was used to target a slain Washington Post reporter. The show, Espionage, Murder and Peagsus Software, takes a deep dive into the NSO Group and...
Racism tears a Maine fishing community apart in 'This Other Eden'
This is FRESH AIR. Paul Harding's debut novel, "Tinkers," was a surprise winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Like "Tinkers," Harding's latest novel, called "This Other Eden," tells a sweeping story of impoverished New Englanders. But in this case, the story of their struggle against the crushing prejudice of their time is inspired by a horrific historical event. Our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, has a review.
Cannon Syndicated Show Ends
Nick Cannon took over mornings at Meruelo Media’s Power 106 in June of 2019. He then partnered with Skyview Networks to launch into syndication in early 2020. A report out Wednesday, confirmed by Skyview, states that the show has come to an end. Radio Insight was the first to...
