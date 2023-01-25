Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Green Bay fires Will Ryan after 15-61 record
Green Bay dismissed coach Will Ryan on Tuesday after the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan went 15-61 in 2 1/2 seasons at the school. The Phoenix are 2-19 this season and have lost their past 11 games. Green Bay's last victory was over Kansas City on Dec. 10.
Sports betting comes to Potawatomi
I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. It'll be partly sunny with a high near 33 today. Potawatomi's new sportsbook. Sports betting is coming to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. A...
Radio Ink
Castellón Returns to Radio in South Florida
Broadcaster and activist Ninoska Pérez Castellón is returning to radio in South Florida with a new program on Salem Media’s WWFE (670 AM, La Nueva Poderosa) in Miami. Castellón’s new show comes after a brief hiatus from radio; she previously worked for more than two decades at WAQI (710 AM) until it changed ownership.
Radio Ink
WFOM to Air ‘Fair Tax’ Program
Dickey Broadcasting’s WFOM (106.3 FM, Xtra) in Atlanta will host a special “Fair Tax” broadcast with Neal “Talkmaster” Boortz on Thursday, January 26 at 9 a.m. Boortz was one of the original proponents of the Fair Tax in the 1990s and co-authored The Fair Tax Book with former Rep. John Linder.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Laura Halldorson
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Bally Sports North, today announced Laura Halldorson as the 2022-23 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner. Halldorson becomes the first female to receive the honor. "Laura is a true trailblazer for our sport, both within Minnesota and...
Comments / 0