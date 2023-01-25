WASHINGTON — A watchdog group said Tuesday it is suing to get FBI files that could shed light on the suppression of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop scoops that link President Biden to his family’s foreign business deals. Judicial Watch, which filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in DC federal court, noted cryptic messages between Twitter executives and the FBI around the time of the pre-election censorship. “San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan ‘[sent] 10 documents to Twitter’s then-Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, through Teleporter, a one-way communications channel from the FBI to Twitter,’ the evening before the release of...

2 DAYS AGO