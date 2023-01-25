ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Lawsuit seeks FBI records on censoring Post’s Hunter Biden laptop stories

WASHINGTON — A watchdog group said Tuesday it is suing to get FBI files that could shed light on the suppression of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop scoops that link President Biden to his family’s foreign business deals. Judicial Watch, which filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in DC federal court, noted cryptic messages between Twitter executives and the FBI around the time of the pre-election censorship. “San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan ‘[sent] 10 documents to Twitter’s then-Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, through Teleporter, a one-way communications channel from the FBI to Twitter,’ the evening before the release of...
Radio Ink

PRX Launches Podcast on Pegasus Software

PRX and Exile Content Studios are teaming up on a new podcast that investigates an Israeli cyber arms group and its smartphone hacking software that was used to target a slain Washington Post reporter. The show, Espionage, Murder and Peagsus Software, takes a deep dive into the NSO Group and...
WASHINGTON STATE

