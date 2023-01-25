The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.

1 DAY AGO