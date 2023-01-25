Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
All ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ movies, ranked
Star Trek: The Next Generation was a television phenomenon. Twenty years (and a century) on from The Original Series’ five-year mission, it’s the show that transformed Star Trek into a multi-series behemoth and templated a path to immortality other shows could follow. The Next Generation’s success owed a...
Star Trek's George Takei Has Already Broken His Vow Not To Diss William Shatner After Comments On Space Flight
Just over a month after George Takei vowed he'd never speak on his feud with William Shatner again, the actor has already broken his promise.
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Netflix For Your Next Movie Night
While we all love that Netflix has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a movie all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed reviews to help us narrow dow...
William H. Macy Calls ‘Maybe I Do’ Costars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere ‘Iconic’: ‘We Grew Up Together’ in the Industry
It's hard to grasp just how star-studded Michael Jacobs' new romantic comedy Maybe I Do actually is — that even lead William H. Macy is pinching himself. Best Romantic Comedies "It was something to work with these people. They're all iconic and I can't say I grew up with them. We grew up together. We're […]
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Emotional Response To Her First Oscar Nomination For Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a great career, but this marks her very fist Academy Award nom.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
Daily Beast
The Oscars’ Best Actress Race Took a Shocking Step Backward
Today’s Oscars nominations included a handful of lovely surprises (Paul Mescal, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu!) and some more, well, befuddling picks like Top Gun: Maverick for Best Adapted Screenplay (I blame Scientology!). However, out of all the surprises and snubs, it’s this year’s crop of Best Actress nominees that has truly broken the internet. It turns out that Courteney Cox and Joe Mantegna urging the Academy to consider Andrea Riseborough actually worked. And apparently, only one woman of color can compete for Best Actress every year.
buzzfeednews.com
Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented
In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter
The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ‘Couldn’t Be More Thrilled’ Over 8 ‘Elvis’ Oscar Noms – But One Had Them ‘Screaming and Crying’
“Elvis” has re-entered the building. Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic biography, which was a major hit when it premiered in theaters this past summer (and will be back in theaters starting this weekend), picked up eight Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler’s uncanny transformation into The King. It also netted Catherine Martin, Luhrmann’s wife and creative collaborator, three nominations – for Best Picture (she was a producer), costume design and production design (a recognition shared with Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn). That’s a whole lot of shaking going on.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Rusty Schwimmer Never Broke Character, Except When 1 Co-Star Made Her Laugh
Rusty Schwimmer remembers her 2 episodes of 'Gilmore Girls.' She played Bruce completely straight without breaking, until 1 co-star made her laugh.
Watch Jennifer Coolidge Crack Up Her Co-Stars in These ‘Friends’ Bloopers
Lisa Kudrow can’t keep a straight face when Jennifer Coolidge says ‘arse.’ Can you?
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
