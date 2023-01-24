Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
Knox County sheriff searching for 2 men after reported shooting
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating two men believed to have been involved in a Wednesday shooting in Gray.
ridingthewave.com
Marion County Man Found Guilty of Intentional Murder
LEBANON, KY (January 26, 2023) - Timothy R. Mays, 51 of Lebanon, KY was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Marion County Circuit Court. The jury found that Mr. Mays was guilty of Intentional Murder with an Aggravating Circumstance. The aggravating circumstance to the murder charge stems from Mr. Mays murdering Nina Hunt while an interpersonal protection order (IPO) was in effect.
somerset106.com
Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect
Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
ridingthewave.com
Three People Arrested in Columbia on Drug Charges
On Wednesday night, January 25, 2023 the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, CPD Officers located drug paraphernalia, suboxone, and suspected methamphetamine and three occupants were placed into custody. Craig Irvin, 34,...
Pulaski County sheriff investigating shooting after woman dropped off at hospital
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pulaski County after a woman was dropped off at a hospital Thursday.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief
The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
ridingthewave.com
Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Investigating Shooting
Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.
wymt.com
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
WBKO
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
WKYT 27
Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
lakercountry.com
Pulaski woman reportedly shot multiple times before dropped off at hospital
A Pulaski County woman was reportedly shot multiple times before she was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. According to a the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was shot multiple times at her residence and dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room and the man who dropped her off abruptly left.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
Alleged armed Laurel County burglar found hiding in closet
While searching the home, a deputy located a suspect in a closet hiding under a pile of clothes and after a scuffle he was taken into custody.
z93country.com
Drug Trafficking Arrest Following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Pulaski residents on drug trafficking on related charges. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:47 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a 2004 Nissan SUV vehicle making a traffic violation while pulling onto East Kentucky Highway 90 from a local business. Once the Deputies contacted the male driver Deputy Barnett recognized his name has been mentioned in a drug investigation lately. Deputy Barnett then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver refused. At that point, Deputy Barnett deployed his K-9 Deputy Lyon for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Lyon alerted the driver’s side door area for a positive presence of Illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then questioned both the driver and passenger about the positive alert for narcotics with them stating there was a marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale laying in the driver’s side floorboard and a hypodermic needle in the driver’s seat. Under the steering wheel, a magnetic box was located which contained multiple hypodermic needles and 3 plastic bags containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.. The female passenger stated she had some marijuana in a cigarette pack. Deputies then located a glass smoking pipe that contained illegal narcotics residue inside. The female then handed the Deputies a plastic bag containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.
fox56news.com
Man allegedly steals vehicle, burglarizes home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.
WKYT 27
KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a murder case that unraveled during a southern Kentucky police chase. David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County. Kentucky State Police says the...
935wain.com
Update: Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse
UPDATE: The Washington County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Brooke Turner, both of Springfield, for this investigation. The charges are the following:. Murder. Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or Under. Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree. Trafficking Controlled Substance –...
ridingthewave.com
Head-on Collision in Adair County Results in Both Drivers being Injured
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 3:55pmCT, Adair 911 received multiple calls of an injury collision 10 miles east of Columbia on Highway 80. The preliminary investigation shows that 26-year-old Logan Russell of Russell Springs, KY was traveling east on Hwy. 80 when he lost control of his 2014 Ford passenger car and entered into the westbound lane of traffic, striking a 2012 Mazda head-on that was being driven by 25-year-old Mark Hutchison of Columbia.
