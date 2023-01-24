ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

lakercountry.com

Three indicted by grand jury

Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
ridingthewave.com

Marion County Man Found Guilty of Intentional Murder

LEBANON, KY (January 26, 2023) - Timothy R. Mays, 51 of Lebanon, KY was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Marion County Circuit Court. The jury found that Mr. Mays was guilty of Intentional Murder with an Aggravating Circumstance. The aggravating circumstance to the murder charge stems from Mr. Mays murdering Nina Hunt while an interpersonal protection order (IPO) was in effect.
LEBANON, KY
somerset106.com

Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect

Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
SOMERSET, KY
ridingthewave.com

Three People Arrested in Columbia on Drug Charges

On Wednesday night, January 25, 2023 the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, CPD Officers located drug paraphernalia, suboxone, and suspected methamphetamine and three occupants were placed into custody. Craig Irvin, 34,...
COLUMBIA, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief

The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
ridingthewave.com

Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Investigating Shooting

Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
GLASGOW, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pulaski woman reportedly shot multiple times before dropped off at hospital

A Pulaski County woman was reportedly shot multiple times before she was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. According to a the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was shot multiple times at her residence and dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room and the man who dropped her off abruptly left.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Drug Trafficking Arrest Following Traffic Stop

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of two Pulaski residents on drug trafficking on related charges. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:47 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a 2004 Nissan SUV vehicle making a traffic violation while pulling onto East Kentucky Highway 90 from a local business. Once the Deputies contacted the male driver Deputy Barnett recognized his name has been mentioned in a drug investigation lately. Deputy Barnett then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver refused. At that point, Deputy Barnett deployed his K-9 Deputy Lyon for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy Lyon alerted the driver’s side door area for a positive presence of Illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then questioned both the driver and passenger about the positive alert for narcotics with them stating there was a marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale laying in the driver’s side floorboard and a hypodermic needle in the driver’s seat. Under the steering wheel, a magnetic box was located which contained multiple hypodermic needles and 3 plastic bags containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.. The female passenger stated she had some marijuana in a cigarette pack. Deputies then located a glass smoking pipe that contained illegal narcotics residue inside. The female then handed the Deputies a plastic bag containing a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Man allegedly steals vehicle, burglarizes home in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.
DANVILLE, KY
ridingthewave.com

Head-on Collision in Adair County Results in Both Drivers being Injured

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 3:55pmCT, Adair 911 received multiple calls of an injury collision 10 miles east of Columbia on Highway 80. The preliminary investigation shows that 26-year-old Logan Russell of Russell Springs, KY was traveling east on Hwy. 80 when he lost control of his 2014 Ford passenger car and entered into the westbound lane of traffic, striking a 2012 Mazda head-on that was being driven by 25-year-old Mark Hutchison of Columbia.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

