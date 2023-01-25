ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

KTVZ

29-year-old woman faces charges for posing as teen at New Jersey high school, police say

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman is facing charges over claims she used false government documents in a ploy to pose as a teenager at a high school, according to police. Hyejeong Shin was charged with one count of providing a false government document after she allegedly submitted a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education, the New Brunswick Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KTVZ

An ‘extremely dangerous’ kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call for the public’s help

A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. While Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, has evaded capture since Tuesday, police say he is still active on dating apps. The Grants Pass Police Department warns he may be using the apps to find potential new victims or manipulate them into helping him escape.
GRANTS PASS, OR

