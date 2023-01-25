Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Related
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
KTVZ
29-year-old woman faces charges for posing as teen at New Jersey high school, police say
A 29-year-old New Jersey woman is facing charges over claims she used false government documents in a ploy to pose as a teenager at a high school, according to police. Hyejeong Shin was charged with one count of providing a false government document after she allegedly submitted a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education, the New Brunswick Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
KTVZ
District reassigns principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher, spokesperson says
The principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia has been reassigned within Newport News Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district. In an email to CNN confirming the reassignment, the district would not say where it was reassigning former principal Briana Foster Newton. School and district leadership have...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson
Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
KTVZ
Suspect in stabbing of Indiana University student has history of ‘severe mental illness,’ says defense attorney
The woman accused of stabbing an Indiana University student “has a long history of severe mental illness” and was “seeking help managing her condition up to and including the day of the alleged attack,” according to her defense attorney. Billie Davis, who is White, allegedly said...
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in Boston
The link to the article was found during an internet archive search of Clark’s personal website for the weeks leading up to her becoming the Democrats’ new House Whip earlier this month.
KTVZ
Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder, other charges
Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in her death, according to court documents. Last week’s indictment accuses him of “repeatedly striking Harmony Montgomery on the head with a closed fist,” causing her death....
KTVZ
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack...
KTVZ
An ‘extremely dangerous’ kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call for the public’s help
A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. While Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, has evaded capture since Tuesday, police say he is still active on dating apps. The Grants Pass Police Department warns he may be using the apps to find potential new victims or manipulate them into helping him escape.
