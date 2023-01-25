Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop 15.6% in 2022, Snap 13 Years of Gain
(Reuters) - Private home prices in Hong Kong, one of the most unaffordable territories in the world, fell 15.6% in 2022 in the first annual drop since 2008, official data showed on Friday. Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage...
U.S. core capital goods orders fall in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell in December, while shipments declined for a second straight month, suggesting that higher borrowing costs were now pressuring manufacturing.
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries
Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
US News and World Report
India's Tata Motors Jumps 6% on First Quarterly Profit in 2 Years
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd rose as much as 6% on Friday after the carmaker reported its first quarterly profit in two years on the back of strong demand and as its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), turned profitable. (This story refiles to correct day to Friday from Monday)
US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation
The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
CNBC
Gold prices tick up as U.S. dollar inches lower
Gold prices reversed course to edge up on Monday as the dollar pared gains, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.24% to $1,931.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,932.5. "Bond...
US economy grows faster than expected; Royal Mail resumes overseas deliveries – as it happened
Growth of 2.9% suggests a soft landing despite rate rises, say some analysts, as others still forecast a ‘mild recession’
brytfmonline.com
Good news: home prices are no longer rising so quickly. The bad news: Homes aren’t going to get any cheaper
In 2022, home prices will increase by a record 18.7%. Part 1: Not since 1992 have housing prices increased at such a rapid pace, according to Confidencial Imobiliário Residential Real Estate Price Index. “The rise is very telling, but it must be read with great caution, because it hides...
Bank of Canada raises rates, says it is likely to pause for now
OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, and said it would likely pause to measure the cumulative effect of previous increases.
US News and World Report
Dollar Drops Vs Yen, Near 9-Month Low to Euro on Central Bank Bets
TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing. The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve's.
Asian shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street rally
Asian shares have advanced, boosted by a rally on Wall Street following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JAN 20-26, 2023 From skiing in Austria and Italy to military exercises in Romania and haute couture fashion shows in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
US News and World Report
Philippines 2022 GDP Growth Quickest in Over 4 Decades, but Outlook Challenging
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine economy ended 2022 with the fastest growth in over four decades underpinned by a robust final quarter, but analysts and policymakers warn that a global slowdown and soaring inflation will make for a difficult year ahead. Manila's fourth quarter forecast-beating annual growth of 7.2% reported...
UK retail sales volumes slide at fastest rate since April - CBI
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes slid over the last month at the fastest rate since April last year, underlining the weak state of the consumer economy in the face of strong inflation, a survey showed on Thursday.
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital hits near 42-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain.
NASDAQ
European shares gain on earnings optimism
Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial...
