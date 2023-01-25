Read full article on original website
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Lake Placid
I hope you are looking for the pretty good hotel list in the Lake Placid metropolis? I’m going to provide about a list of hotel that are basically located in the Lake Placid. Also, a direction link from your home, with avg online users reviews, area, Support Number, Website...
mychamplainvalley.com
Business owners struggle with new parking policy in Plattsburgh
In October, a new paid parking policy went into effect in the City of Plattsburgh; and a few business owners were worried it would have a negative impact on their business. Now a few months later, some owners said that negative impact came to fruition. The owner of gem goddess...
Boxcar Bakery Is on Track in Essex Junction
After a busy first three months, Boxcar Bakery owners MK and Stacey Daley thought the first week of January would be slow. They were wrong. Apparently, their customers echoed the thinking behind our Bakery Month series: More pastries, please. And cakes. And flourless chocolate mousse-cake-pie-tortes. (I'll explain that one later.)
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
newyorkalmanack.com
Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century
In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police arrived on scene at 2:51 p.m. and a perimeter has been set up as a safety precaution. Police were called to the store because of a "suspicious man," according to officials. According to employees at the store, a man walked into...
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 44, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh man arrested for allegedly assaulting child
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he struck a child in the face. During a welfare check around 7:51 p.m., New York State Police determined that 25-year-old Jarod Ball allegedly struck the child, leaving a bruise under their left eye. Investigators said...
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building
Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks
Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home
The student was attacked the night of Jan. 17 by a group of young people, a family member said, leaving the local neighborhood shaken. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home.
mynbc5.com
North Country crews prepare for snow, potential power outages
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Ready or not, several inches of snow are expected to blanket the North Country starting on Wednesday night. In the town of Plattsburgh, the highway department is ready. "All these trucks will be out," said the town's highway superintendent, Tim Dubrey. The dept. has its fleet...
mynbc5.com
VTrans: I-89 South in Colchester reopens after multiple crashes
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Interstate 89 South in Colchester is back open following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Susie Wilson bypass is also now open between Kellogg Rd and Colchester Rd (Rt 2a) following a motor vehicle crash. Snow is expected to be heaviest between...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes
Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
Addison Independent
MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
WCAX
Region ramps up for next winter storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
WCAX
Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
