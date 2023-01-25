ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate: Bentwood!

SAN ANGELO, TX — This is a beautiful well maintained 4/3.5 home located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Bentwood Country Club Estates. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open living, dining, and kitchen area. Spacious living as well as an abundance of cabinets and ample storage. Many updates throughout. Landscaped with two separate fenced backyard areas.
Interview with Mackenzie Davis: ‘Girl Power’ event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Carolyn McEnrue sat down with Kenzie Davis, the Event Coordinator for the San Angelo Laura W Bush Institute for Women’s Health, to discuss “Gril Power,” an event set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center. This is the first […]
LIVE! Daily News | Will San Angelo's Homeless Shelter Ever Reopen? Expert Weighs In

SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Amy Mizell-Flint with the San Angelo Club House join the show to talk about the homeless shelter in San Angelo. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices

It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial

SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
