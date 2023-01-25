Read full article on original website
Related
Curbside Pickup/Delivery Taking off in San Angelo But Not Without Problems
We did a story a few days ago about the fastest-growing careers in Texas. There is one job that I didn't see on the list, that surely needs to be there. It's the people who fill curbside orders for Walmart or H-E-B or eCommerce orders, also orders for delivery. It would seem that this type of shopping is growing fast.
San Angelo LIVE!
Real Estate: Bentwood!
SAN ANGELO, TX — This is a beautiful well maintained 4/3.5 home located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Bentwood Country Club Estates. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open living, dining, and kitchen area. Spacious living as well as an abundance of cabinets and ample storage. Many updates throughout. Landscaped with two separate fenced backyard areas.
Interview with Mackenzie Davis: ‘Girl Power’ event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Carolyn McEnrue sat down with Kenzie Davis, the Event Coordinator for the San Angelo Laura W Bush Institute for Women’s Health, to discuss “Gril Power,” an event set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center. This is the first […]
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily News | Will San Angelo's Homeless Shelter Ever Reopen? Expert Weighs In
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Amy Mizell-Flint with the San Angelo Club House join the show to talk about the homeless shelter in San Angelo. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
San Angelo’s 2023 homeless census
The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition will conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 26, 2023
Between 7 a.m yesterday and 7 p.m today, 15 people were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Light freeze for parts of our area Thursday morning
Highs will stay in the 50s today, and we're in for another cold night. You're going to want to keep that jacket handy. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Auto Theft, Evading Cops & Weed Possession Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana and Controlled Substances. 38-year-old Homer Valdez was arrested by San...
San Angelo LIVE!
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
San Angelo LIVE!
Man Driving Red Pickup Leads Police on Chase Through San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver of a red pickup led multiple agencies of law enforcement on a chase from outside the city limits on the north side of town and through San Angelo Saturday night. Police said the male driver in the pickup was pulled over north of...
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Cold Heavy Rain & Flooding Causing Traffic Headaches Across San Angelo Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused slick roadways and minor flooding across the Concho Valley including the City of San Angelo where several crashes slowed traffic during the morning commute. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the bands of heavy rain are associated...
Vehicle pursuit leads to methamphetamine bust of over 200 grams
Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with marijuana and open alcohol containers.
Menard CO. Sheriff warns of ‘highly addictive’ substance circulating
The MCSO warns the public that consuming just one box can lead to you hiding a stash in your freezer.
San Angelo LIVE!
Drug Dealer High on the Devil's Lettuce Caught After High Speed Chase in San Angelo with Enough Fentanyl to Kill 400 People
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing Fentanyl, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana. 32-year-old Roberto Mejia was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies early Sunday...
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://975kgkl.com
Comments / 0