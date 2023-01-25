ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

hockomocksports.com

Sophomores Assini, Kilroy Lift King Philip Over Taunton

WRENTHAM, Mass. — King Philip sophomore Jack Assini hasn’t played many meaningful minutes so far this season as he splits time between varsity and JV, but head coach Dave DeStefano was looking for some help defense against a potent Taunton offense. Not only did Assini deliver on the...
TAUNTON, MA

