Mansfield, MA

hockomocksports.com

Franklin Holds Off KP Charge, Gets Back in Title Race

FRANKLIN, Mass. – When the two teams met way back in the second week of the season, King Philip pulled out a one-goal victory that gave the Warriors momentum at the start of the league campaign. As the final horn sounded on Thursday night’s game at Pirelli Veterans Arena, the Franklin players raced together to celebrate, and the cheering lasted long after the Panthers made their way back to the locker room.
FRANKLIN, MA
hockomocksports.com

Friday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 01/27/23

Today’s games are listed below. Attleboro, 63 @ North Attleboro, 51 – Final – Attleboro built a double-digit advantage by halftime and kept the host Rocketeers at bay throughout the second half to score a rivalry win on the road. The Bombardiers limited North to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters and a 16-point second quarter, highlighted by eight points from Hayden Crowley (14 points total), helped extend the lead to 30-16 after two quarters of action. The Rocketeers got their offense going with 19 points in the third as sophomore Austin Clemente caught fire from downtown, hitting four triples in the frame while classmate Jonnie Obuchowski hit another had had five in the frame to help the hosts close the gap to just seven, 42-35, going into the fourth. Crowley, Jaiden Outland (12 points), and Michael Beverly (seven of his 10 points in the fourth) each hit a triple in the final frame to keep Attleboro ahead. Junior Neo Franco had a team-high 16 points for the Bombardiers while senior Givany Carney led North with 15 points apiece.
ATTLEBORO, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney agrees to new contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney has agreed to a restructured contract that runs through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. Chesney had previously signed a contract extension in February 2022. He has led the Crusaders to four Patriot League championships in his five years as head coach.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'

The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost

The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
WORCESTER, MA

