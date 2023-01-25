Read full article on original website
hockomocksports.com
Franklin Holds Off KP Charge, Gets Back in Title Race
FRANKLIN, Mass. – When the two teams met way back in the second week of the season, King Philip pulled out a one-goal victory that gave the Warriors momentum at the start of the league campaign. As the final horn sounded on Thursday night’s game at Pirelli Veterans Arena, the Franklin players raced together to celebrate, and the cheering lasted long after the Panthers made their way back to the locker room.
hockomocksports.com
Friday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 01/27/23
Today’s games are listed below. Attleboro, 63 @ North Attleboro, 51 – Final – Attleboro built a double-digit advantage by halftime and kept the host Rocketeers at bay throughout the second half to score a rivalry win on the road. The Bombardiers limited North to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters and a 16-point second quarter, highlighted by eight points from Hayden Crowley (14 points total), helped extend the lead to 30-16 after two quarters of action. The Rocketeers got their offense going with 19 points in the third as sophomore Austin Clemente caught fire from downtown, hitting four triples in the frame while classmate Jonnie Obuchowski hit another had had five in the frame to help the hosts close the gap to just seven, 42-35, going into the fourth. Crowley, Jaiden Outland (12 points), and Michael Beverly (seven of his 10 points in the fourth) each hit a triple in the final frame to keep Attleboro ahead. Junior Neo Franco had a team-high 16 points for the Bombardiers while senior Givany Carney led North with 15 points apiece.
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney agrees to new contract
WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney has agreed to a restructured contract that runs through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. Chesney had previously signed a contract extension in February 2022. He has led the Crusaders to four Patriot League championships in his five years as head coach.
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
Valley Breeze
Mansion on Diamond Hill Road fits within code, says official
CUMBERLAND – Up until a few months ago, a pair of homes along Diamond Hill Road, one at 2640 and one at 2660, would barely have drawn a glance, a low-lying home to the right resting further away from the road. The home at the right, 2660 Diamond Hill,...
Middleboro Is Getting Some Serious BBQ With New Sarcastic Swine Spot
Get ready to go hog wild, as one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ favorite BBQ restaurants is expanding to a second location. Abington’s Sarcastic Swine Restaurant & Catering is opening a satellite location in South Middleboro. The new Sarcastic Swine BBQ South will be located inside of the Capeway Convenience...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits local first responders
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler took some time to visit with local first responders on Thursday. Plymouth County Control shared a photo of the rocker posing for a photo with workers with a caption that read, “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday.”
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket claimed in Clinton
A $100,000 scratch ticket was claimed on Wednesday in Central Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket, a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket, was purchased from Papacalos Variety store in Clinton. It was one of 23 total tickets from that game worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'
The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
whdh.com
MassDOT: Several lanes closed on Route 93 after multi-vehicle crash, tractor-trailer rollover
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three lanes on Route 93 southbound in Dorchester are closed due to what officials are calling a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover. The MassDOT said two right lanes were closed in addition to one lane on the left, after the crash happened near the Savin...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
12 News past and present bid farewell to Danielle North
Thursday is Danielle's last day before she embarks on a new journey outside of the television business.
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
MassLive.com
WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost
The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
