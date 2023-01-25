ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
The Independent

China’s AI programme is ‘concerning’, FBI chief says

FBI chief Christopher Wray has expressed concerns about China’s artificial intelligence programme, which he says is “not constrained by the rule of law”.Mr Wray said he is “deeply concerned” that Beijing could use its advancements in AI to carry out more hacking operations, intellectual property theft, and repression of dissidents in China if left unchecked.“That’s something we’re deeply concerned about, and I think everyone here should be deeply concerned about,” he said, speaking at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Mr Wray was echoing concerns expressed in a report by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP)...
zycrypto.com

Was the Solana Phone a Great idea? How could other top-tier phone makers implement blockchain in their ecosystems?

On the 23rd of June 2022, Solana Mobile announced its most recent innovation, Saga. Saga is the name of their flagship product, an Andriod mobile phone that focuses on the functionality of Web 3 and its digital systems. At its core, the Saga phone would have state-of-the-art mobile features, supplemented by a Secure Element in the device where users could keep their seed phrases and private keys.
ValueWalk

Reaching 8 Billion People: An Impressive Feat Or A Warning?

On November 15, 2022, the population of the planet reached 8 billion people. In all six habitable continents, there has been an increase in population, so much so that the world population growth rate has reached 0.83% per year. The continent with the highest current population is Asia, with China...
Traders Magazine

Five Lesson from 2022’s Blockchain Failures

Five key blockchain projects failed over the course of 2022. Failures are an inevitable part of any industry, but the collapse of FTX, ASX, Terra/Luna, we.trade and Tradelens in such a short space of time has raised eyebrows, particularly towards the underlying distributed ledger technology (DLT) itself. Rather than examine...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter

Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
TechCrunch

Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets

Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
Benzinga

Davos 2023: Metaverse Economies Are A Testbed For Entrepreneurs, Dacoco CEO Says

The metaverse economy will be a place where entrepreneurialism is born, according to Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna. The metaverse is ideal for testing ideas, as well as finding business partners and communities in which to incubate. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...
The Associated Press

SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
ffnews.com

International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru

AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.

