darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: CT families deserve better housing and transportation choices
Everyone knows that it takes a village to raise a child, but in too many towns in Connecticut, our housing and transportation policies make it virtually illegal to build those villages. Car dependence and a lack of housing choices are a burden for the state’s families, but we don’t have to accept the status quo. The 2023 legislative session is an opportunity to begin rebuilding walkable communities with a mix of housing options, and that will be a boon for our friends and family.
CT tax cuts are likely, but fierce debate expected over who benefits
When it comes to taxes, the question state officials are trying to answer this year isn’t whether to cut them. For Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly, the larger issues are how deep to cut — and who should benefit. Even as the national economy flirts with...
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
New England states chasing federal funding for electricity transmission line
(The Center Square) – A coalition of New England states are working together in an effort to chase federal funding to support multi-state electricity transmission infrastructure. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have filed concept papers with the U.S. Department of Energy, outlining the necessary steps to secure federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The group is coordinating efforts in conjunction with ISO New England, which serves as the main power generator for the region. ...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
branfordseven.com
Lamont Proposes New Gun Laws, Closing Loopholes
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford to announce the second of three sets of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are focused on augmenting Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. This particular set is concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings, and it includes:
Connecticut: A tax nightmare for retirees
Connecticut is not among the 39 states that don’t tax Social Security; the 14 that don’t tax pensions; the 12 that don’t tax 401(k)s and IRAs; or the 10 that – like Florida – don’t tax any retirement income.
Lamont proposes series of bills that would tackle sending trash out of state after MIRA closure
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday a series of proposals that will address the future of waste management in Connecticut, mainly encompassing recovery after the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) plant closed down and shifting focus on handling food waste. These proposals come after the MIRA...
Brewbound.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations. Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor,...
cbia.com
What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?
The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
On the move: Conn. Foodbank goes mobile to distribute meals across state
Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation from a major bank is helping bring food into communities across Connecticut. The future of food banks is mobile. Connecticut Foodbank is using its mobile food pantry trucks more and more, circulating through more than 100 different sites all over the state. Even the way they run the mobile […]
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
A path to reduce plastic pollution in Connecticut and elsewhere
The Connecticut General Assembly should pass legislation to create an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program. Here's how that works.
News 12
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. POLL: Do you agree with the proposal to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers?. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
With staff levels in mind, lawmakers approve new state police union contract
With an eye on stabilizing trooper staff levels, Connecticut lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a multi-year contract with the state police union that aims to lure new recruits and incentivize veterans to stay on the job.
