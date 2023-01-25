Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
St. Thomas puts home win streak on the line against South Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 4-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts South Dakota looking to extend its 12-game home winning streak. The Tommies are 10-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Dom Martinelli...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (5)14-1751. 2. Hortonville (2)15-1732. 3....
WJFW-TV
Ohio 88, W. Michigan 76
W. MICHIGAN (6-14) Hastings 3-5 0-2 7, Wright 7-8 2-5 16, Maddox 3-8 2-2 10, Monegro 1-4 3-3 5, Norman 7-17 2-2 20, Hannah 2-4 3-5 8, Hubbard 1-4 3-4 6, Lobsinger 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 25-54 17-27 76. OHIO (11-9) Roderick 3-8 0-0 9, Wilson 13-16 5-7 31, M.Brown...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin's estimated budget surplus tops $7 billion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is now forecast to reach $7.1 billion by July, up more than half a billion dollars from the previous estimate just two months ago, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Wednesday. It is the largest budget surplus in Wisconsin history.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking ideas for $8 million in opioid settlement funds
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking the public for ideas on how to use a second round of opioid settlement funds. Approximately $8 million will be available to support existing or new projects and programs and communities across the State of Wisconsin. From now until...
