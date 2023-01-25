Read full article on original website
Penn State Football had one of the best hauls in the 2023 recruiting cycle at this key position
Penn State football signed another top 15 recruiting class back in December. Penn State Football has recently become famous for its elite tight end play, and that is expected to continue in the coming years. The Nittany Lions signed two tight ends in the 2023 cycle. They were Joey Schlaffer...
Onward State
Penn State Love Stories: From The Gingerbread Man To Palm Springs
When Becca (Sigal) DePippo left for Penn State in the fall of 2008, her sister, Julia, and her mother made a bet. They promised an all-expenses-paid vacation on the chance that she’d meet her future husband during her time at Penn State. That’s exactly what she did. Julia...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
nittanysportsnow.com
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On
Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick
Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball falls to no. 3 Long Beach State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball fell to no. 3 Long Beach State 3-1. This is the first Nittany Lions’ loss of the season. All-time, Long Beach State owns the series 20-8. Penn State’s John Kerr, the reigning AVCA National Collegiate Player of the Week, had 17 kills. Long Beach […]
Onward State
Lady Lions Fall To Rutgers In 86-82 Overtime Thriller
Penn State women’s basketball (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) lost 86-82 to Rutgers (9-13, 3-7 Big Ten) on Thursday in Piscataway. It was the Lady Lions’ fourth loss in five games as they struggle in Big Ten play. How It Happened. It took some time for either team’s offense...
Onward State
Penn State Cancels Classes Through January 25 Due To Forecasted Snow & Ice
Due to forecasted snow and ice, Penn State has canceled all in-person classes, work, and activities until 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, the university announced Tuesday night. From 5 a.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, all in-person classes and activities are canceled. No scheduled in-person...
Onward State
Setter Ally Van Eekeren Transfers To Penn State Women’s Volleyball
Katie Schumacher-Cawley is picking up players left and right from the transfer portal this month. Ally Van Eekeren, a setter previously from High Point University, announced on Twitter that she would be joining the Penn State women’s volleyball team for her final season of eligibility. Van Eekeren played her first three years of volleyball at Creighton University before transferring to High Point University for one year.
Onward State
A Midseason Recap Of Penn State Hoops’ 2022-2023 Campaign
The Micah Shrewsberry Era is beginning to take shape, folks. If you haven’t been in the loop on Penn State men’s basketball because you were too busy celebrating the end of a successful football season, enjoying a much-needed holiday break, or preparing yourself for a new semester, don’t stress! We put together a short, yet informative recap of the Nittany Lions’ season so far and what it could possibly mean for playing ball in M A R C H.
Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness. The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on […]
Onward State
Podward State: Season 8, Episode 1 Ft. Brad Kraut
On the season eight premiere of Podward State, hosts Connor Krause and Grace Cunningham, along with guest host Hailey Stutzman, are joined by the rest of the crew to kick off the new season. The team gets back into the groove and chats about its excitement for the upcoming season.
All eyes pointing toward college wrestling’s 1 vs. 2 showdown Friday between Penn State and Iowa
One of the many things that will make Friday’s Big Ten wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa before a Jordan Center sellout crowd of about 16,000 people are the number of toss-up bouts, to say nothing of the number of tosses that might come with them.
Penn State wrestling notebook: Bravo-Young talks possible Lee match ahead of Iowa dual
“I’m all about wrestling the best,” Roman Bravo-Young said.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Suffers Tough 65-45 Loss To Rutgers
Penn State men’s basketball (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) suffered a dramatic 20-point loss at the hands of Rutgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions went cold from distance and shot just 15% from behind the arc and struggled to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
Boalsburg, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
