State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations

University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On

Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick

Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
ALTOONA, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions Fall To Rutgers In 86-82 Overtime Thriller

Penn State women’s basketball (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) lost 86-82 to Rutgers (9-13, 3-7 Big Ten) on Thursday in Piscataway. It was the Lady Lions’ fourth loss in five games as they struggle in Big Ten play. How It Happened. It took some time for either team’s offense...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Setter Ally Van Eekeren Transfers To Penn State Women’s Volleyball

Katie Schumacher-Cawley is picking up players left and right from the transfer portal this month. Ally Van Eekeren, a setter previously from High Point University, announced on Twitter that she would be joining the Penn State women’s volleyball team for her final season of eligibility. Van Eekeren played her first three years of volleyball at Creighton University before transferring to High Point University for one year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

A Midseason Recap Of Penn State Hoops’ 2022-2023 Campaign

The Micah Shrewsberry Era is beginning to take shape, folks. If you haven’t been in the loop on Penn State men’s basketball because you were too busy celebrating the end of a successful football season, enjoying a much-needed holiday break, or preparing yourself for a new semester, don’t stress! We put together a short, yet informative recap of the Nittany Lions’ season so far and what it could possibly mean for playing ball in M A R C H.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness. The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Podward State: Season 8, Episode 1 Ft. Brad Kraut

On the season eight premiere of Podward State, hosts Connor Krause and Grace Cunningham, along with guest host Hailey Stutzman, are joined by the rest of the crew to kick off the new season. The team gets back into the groove and chats about its excitement for the upcoming season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Suffers Tough 65-45 Loss To Rutgers

Penn State men’s basketball (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) suffered a dramatic 20-point loss at the hands of Rutgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions went cold from distance and shot just 15% from behind the arc and struggled to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Casino to open in State College, PA

State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Boalsburg, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BOALSBURG, PA

