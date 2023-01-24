Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers date, start time, schedule, price & card for 2023 exhibition boxing fight

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
Sporting News
Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua for ducking fight, predicts winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Not only is Deontay Wilder one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing today, but he also has one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He is not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the state of the heavyweight division and those who have crossed him before.
sportszion.com
Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reveals most famous contact he has on his cell phone is none other than Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no question that Saul Alvarez is one of the most prominent names in boxing today. Saul recently claimed in a video that he has Cristiano Ronaldo’s phone number, and football fans went bananas. Saul boxed his first bout against Abraham Gonzalez in 2005, marking his debut in...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage
Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
MMA Fighting
Bruno Machado returns to MMA following boxing match with Anderson Silva, defends title in Abu Dhabi
Bruno Machado is going back to a MMA cage for his first title defense since boxing legendary fighter Anderson Silva in May 2022, defending his UAE Warriors lightweight title against Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, promotional officials told MMA Fighting. Machado vs. Mezhlumyan will serve as the main event for...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’
I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
worldboxingnews.net
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who has won WWE's Royal Rumble match? Full list of winners from WWE event over the years
Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has become the premier match for WWE to start the new year. The event, a WWE original, and the bout itself means that the road to WrestleMania has arrived. On the line is the chance to fight for championship gold. The event features a men’s...
ng-sportingnews.com
Australian Open 2023: Who is Margaret Court? Tennis champion marred by controversy
Dominant. Commanding. Superior. These are some words that describe Margaret Court's assault on tennis from the 1960s. Court burst onto the tennis scene from an early age and dominated immediately, leaving no stone unturned. Born 1942 in Albury, New South Wales, the Australian has won more Grand Slams (66) than...
Chris Weidman set for combat sports return at Polaris 23 in grappling match against Owen Livesey
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is slated for his combat sports return. The former titleholder has been out of action since his clash with Uriah Hall in April 2021. In that outing at UFC 261, Weidman shattered his leg when throwing a kick. ‘Prime Time’ checked the blow, causing the injury, and giving Hall the first-ever victory in promotional history without throwing a strike.
CBS Sports
2023 UFC event schedule: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane on tap
The UFC lightweight championship is not the only thing at stake when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski meet in the center of the Octagon at UFC 284 on Saturday, Feb. 11. The two champions will fight for the right to call themselves the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Makhachev set...
Artur Beterbiev: The light heavyweight champion by the numbers
The most proficient active knockout artist returns to the ring on Saturday at SSE Arena in London (ESPN+). That’s when and where Artur Beterbiev will defend his three world light heavyweight titles and try to extend his streak of knockouts to 19 in as many fights against Londoner Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs).
ng-sportingnews.com
Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final
There will be plenty on the line when Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas face off in their Australian Open semi-final. Neither player has reached the final at Melbourne Park before, so we can expect an exciting affair. Tsitsipas has bowed out at the semi-final stage three times before at the...
