ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers date, start time, schedule, price & card for 2023 exhibition boxing fight

By Dom Farrell
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage

Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’

I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
worldboxingnews.net

Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
TULSA, OK
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim

Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
worldboxingnews.net

Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
ng-sportingnews.com

Australian Open 2023: Who is Margaret Court? Tennis champion marred by controversy

Dominant. Commanding. Superior. These are some words that describe Margaret Court's assault on tennis from the 1960s. Court burst onto the tennis scene from an early age and dominated immediately, leaving no stone unturned. Born 1942 in Albury, New South Wales, the Australian has won more Grand Slams (66) than...
bjpenndotcom

Chris Weidman set for combat sports return at Polaris 23 in grappling match against Owen Livesey

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is slated for his combat sports return. The former titleholder has been out of action since his clash with Uriah Hall in April 2021. In that outing at UFC 261, Weidman shattered his leg when throwing a kick. ‘Prime Time’ checked the blow, causing the injury, and giving Hall the first-ever victory in promotional history without throwing a strike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy