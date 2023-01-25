ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2023 boxing match

By Daniel Yanofsky
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
worldboxingnews.net

Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage

Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'

Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV

Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Looked "Sharp" In Sandor Martin Fight, Says Lopez Sr.

Teofimo Lopez’s time near the top of the pugilistic mountain proved to be transient. Although a win over Vasiliy Lomachenko vaulted him onto the world stage, George Kambosos Jr. ultimately knocked him off his high horse. A rebirth of sorts was needed for the loquacious former champion, one that...
NEW YORK STATE
Boxing Scene

Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?

Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
bjpenndotcom

Chris Weidman set for combat sports return at Polaris 23 in grappling match against Owen Livesey

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is slated for his combat sports return. The former titleholder has been out of action since his clash with Uriah Hall in April 2021. In that outing at UFC 261, Weidman shattered his leg when throwing a kick. ‘Prime Time’ checked the blow, causing the injury, and giving Hall the first-ever victory in promotional history without throwing a strike.
Boxing Scene

Callum Johnson: Yarde Has Puncher's Chance, But Has Nothing Beterbiev Hasn't Seen Before

Retired light heavyweight Callum Johnson is very familiar with both Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde. Johnson, who during his day was regarded as a feared puncher, traded big shots with Beterbiev in 2018. During the second round, Johnson scored a rare knockdown of Beterbiev and had the Russian puncher rocked....
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee signs with KSW, set to challenge heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79

Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee has signed with one of the premiere mixed martial arts organizations in Europe, KSW. Duffee revealed the news on Wednesday’s showing of ‘The MMA Hour‘. Despite making his debut, the promotion quickly confirmed that he would challenge their heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79 on Feb. 25 in Liberec, Czech Republic.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Thursday's WWE Announcement

WWE revealed another batch of NIL signings Thursday. The company announced 15 additions to its "Next in Line" program which aims to provide college athletes a "clear pathway" to a possible WWE career by giving them access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The third round of signings ...
KENTUCKY STATE
pwponderings.com

BUSSY Added To GCW Toronto Date in March

The team of Allie Katch and EFFY, better known as BUSSY, are the latest added to Game Changer Wrestling’s Toronto debut. The former GCW Tag Team Champions join the already announced Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona, Masha Slamovich, Blake Christian, Tony Deppen and Gringo Loco. Their match has yet to be announced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy