worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
Boxing Insider

Oleksandr Usyk To Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready To Box You Even Without Any Prize Money!”

With the fight world waiting on a match between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk, Fury has taken pains to get inside Usyk’s head – much the way he did with Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko, before their 2015 showdown. Usyk, however, is not Klitschko. Rather than simply pretending to brush Fury off, Usyk has decided to rise to the occasion and meet Fury on his own turf. Referring to the supersized Fury as “Belly,” Usyk has taken to mocking the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” on social media. On Tuesday, however, things took a different turn.
worldboxingnews.net

Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
worldboxingnews.net

Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
TULSA, OK
ng-sportingnews.com

