Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
“Dumbest idea in sports history” Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen takes jab at Tyson Fury over his bout offer to Francis Ngannou
There has been talking of a bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, but Chael Patrick Sonnen thinks their proposed terms and conditions are ridiculous and that the fight shouldn’t go ahead that way at all. Francis Ngannou, who recently announced his departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC),...
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in line for ‘biggest purse in boxing history’ as Saudi Arabia set to table fight offer
TYSON FURY and Oleksandr Usyk are in line for the "biggest purse in boxing history" as Saudi Arabia prepare to table a mega-money offer. The pair of unbeaten champions are still in talks for the heavyweight division's first four-belt undisputed decider. If the Middle East win the race to host...
Oleksandr Usyk To Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready To Box You Even Without Any Prize Money!”
With the fight world waiting on a match between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk, Fury has taken pains to get inside Usyk’s head – much the way he did with Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko, before their 2015 showdown. Usyk, however, is not Klitschko. Rather than simply pretending to brush Fury off, Usyk has decided to rise to the occasion and meet Fury on his own turf. Referring to the supersized Fury as “Belly,” Usyk has taken to mocking the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” on social media. On Tuesday, however, things took a different turn.
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Where Artur Beterbiev's perfect KO rate & record places him among boxing's best punchers in 2023
On Saturday night, at the Wembley Arena in London, Artur Beterbiev will defend his unified light heavyweight championship against British challenger Anthony Yarde. It is a battle of ferocious punchers that almost no one expects to go the 12-round distance. The attribute of punching power is always welcome in professional...
“He’s average at best” Anthony Smith doesn’t see a long boxing career for Francis Ngannou
The dust has cleared surrounding Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC after contract negotiations failed. Many UFC analysts and fans alike have been sharing their take on the whole situation. UFC Light-heavyweight Anthony Smith also spoke on the Heavyweight champ’s potential future moves and how he might fare as a boxer.
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: date, time, how to watch, background
ARTUR BETERBIEV (18-0, 18 KOS) VS. ANTHONY YARDE (23-2, 22 KOS) Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (main event later in show) Division: Light heavyweights (175 pounds) Odds: Beterbiev 7-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, flyweights (for Dalakian’s WBA...
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Briton relishing underdog tag against 'scary' champion
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles. Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January. Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT on Saturday. Anthony Yarde says he is relishing the chance to upset the odds...
Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua for ducking fight, predicts winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Not only is Deontay Wilder one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing today, but he also has one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He is not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the state of the heavyweight division and those who have crossed him before.
