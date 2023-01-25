ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Taylor Robertson Break All-Time NCAA 3-Point Record

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson’s record-breaking 3-pointer came in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon. With that shot, Robertson became the all-time leader in career 3-pointers in NCAA history, a record previously held by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, who had 497 for her career.
Jerome Tang’s Buyout May Be Best Protection for Kansas State

In its first season under Jerome Tang, Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) has climbed all the way to No. 5 nationally and currently has a share of first place in the Big 12. Now, 20 games into the 2022-23 season, it is comical to find bonuses laced into Tang’s contract if he leads K-State to the NIT or has a greater than .500 conference record.
Missouri Unveils Throwback Uniforms for Big 12-SEC Challenge vs. Iowa State

The Missouri Tigers were once a member of the Big 12 and will be playing against one of its former foes on Saturday as it prepares to host No. 12 Iowa State. The Cyclones are coming off a major win, an 80-76 victory over fifth-ranked Kansas State, and will head to Columbia for the first time since 2017 this weekend.
Iowa State Hires NDSU WR Coach Noah Pauley

The Iowa State Cyclones coaching staff is welcoming a new coach to their ranks, former North Dakota State wide receiver coach, Noah Pulley. Pulley has been hired to fill the same spot as a WR coach for the cyclones as he has a proven track record of developing big-time playmakers at the receiver position.
