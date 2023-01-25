Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Johnson City Press
Australian Open Tennis
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
atptour.com
Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals
Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
KTBS
Ben Shelton emerges as US tennis' latest star during dream Australian Open run
Rising stars from the United States feature prominently in the men's side of the draw at the Australian Open, making up three of the eight players ithat reached reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne. According to the ATP, it's the first time since 2000 -- when Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Chris...
Sabalenka, Rybakina promise power-packed Australian Open final
Two of the biggest hitters in women's tennis go toe-to-toe when Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina clash in Saturday's Australian Open final in Melbourne. Rybakina, 23, has coolly moved through the draw, unfazed by the snub of her opening match being shunted out to the wilderness of Melbourne Park's Court 13.
KTBS
Victoria Azarenka shines in Melbourne as she sweeps past Jessica Pegula to reach Australian Open semifinals
Victoria Azarenka produced a brilliant display of tennis to dispatch world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and reach the Australian Open semifinals. The two-time Australian Open champion, now ranked 24th in the world, rolled back the years to beat Pegula, one of the most consistent players on the women's tour over the past couple of seasons and remaining favorite, 6-4 6-1 in just one hour and 37 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"
Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
Novak Djokovic's father to stay away from semi after posing with pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said he does not want to be a "disruption" to the match after he posed with a group of supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
KTBS
Elena Rybakina beats Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach Australian Open final
Elena Rybakina powered her way past two-time champion Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final, winning 7-6 6-3 on Thursday. ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Delray Beach Open Entry List including Fritz, Shapovalov, Paul, Opelka and Shelton
The 2023 Delray Beach Open will be the 31st edition of the event running from February 13th till the 20th with Fritz as the top seed at the event. Last year's edition was won by Cameron Norrie who bested native player Reilly Opelka in the final but the American won't be back this year to try and defend his trophy. There will be plenty of other great players such Taylor Fritz to defend the colours of the US at the event. He's set to be the top seed with plenty of challengers.
Chess: Magnus Carlsen jumps back into contention as final rounds loom at Wijk
Magnus Carlsen has fought back strongly from his two early losses, and the world champion will enter this weekend’s final three rounds at Tata Steel Wijk aan Zee only a single point behind the leader, Nodirbek Abdusattorov. The 18-year-old from Uzbekistan has led most of the way, and is unbeaten.
Comments / 0