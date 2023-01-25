Read full article on original website
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher
The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
Princess Eugenie Shares Why She's Raising Son August to Be an 'Activist' from a Young Age
Princess Eugenie — who is pregnant with her second child — said that she tries to keep her home as plastic-free as possible, and that it's important for August to learn why Princess Eugenie has revealed that one of her parenting priorities is teaching her son about climate change. Eugenie, 32, made the revelation during an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week. The royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share son August Philip Hawke, who turns 2 next month. "My son's going to...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
I'm nonbinary and went to a progressive all-girls college in India. But I was bullied when I got into my first queer relationship.
Vani Khokar found a sense of community outside of the all-girls school after they developed an anxiety disorder from the bullying.
Harry & Meghan Director Slams Buckingham Palace for Trying to "Discredit" Netflix Docuseries
Watch: Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer. Harry & Meghan director Liz Garbus is taking a stand against the crown. The documentary filmmaker recently criticized Buckingham Palace over its alleged conduct regarding the Netflix series which detailed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rifts with royalty, as told by the couple.
Amanda Owen makes epic TV return in new show Extraordinary Farming Lives – and fans all say the same thing
AMANDA Owen made an epic TV return on her new show Extraordinary Farming Lives - and fans all said the same thing. The Yorkshire Shepherdess won a legion of fans during her time on Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel 5. While the show has now come to an end following...
BBC
Zara Aleena killer wrongly assessed as medium risk by probation
A man with a history of violence was able to sexually assault and murder a law graduate after mistakes were made by probation staff, a report has found. Jordan McSweeney, 29, attacked Zara Aleena in June 2022, nine days after his release on licence from prison. He had been wrongly...
Refinery29
A Week In Marrickville, Sydney, As A Comedian & Office Admin On $50,000
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
Madonna is the material proof: older women rock. So why do so many still have to stop work? | Gaby Hinsliff
The government could have seriously improved older women’s prospects with menopause protections this week. It bottled it, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
BBC
Bristol-based Ujima Radio requests licence change
A community radio station in Bristol has asked Ofcom for permission to change its key commitments. Ujima Radio CIC, which broadcasts as Ujima Radio holds a radio licence for the St Paul's and Easton areas. The station celebrates African and Caribbean cultures through music and informative talk, as well as...
Refinery29
The Return Of Facebook Albums Means We’re Officially Back In Our Oversharing Era
It's the mid-2000s. Armed with only a digital camera, I've just completed a photo shoot with my high school BFF, dolled up in Supré and a liberal swipe of Lip Smacker. There are probably a hundred photos on the SD card we can choose from — each with an ever so slightly different angle or pose change. I upload every single photo onto my Facebook profile with carefree abandon. The album is called "waiters gonna wait" in honour of a viral Tumblr reference that won't make sense in a decade's time... cue the likes and comments.
Panic! At The Disco To Disband After European Tour
Pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco will disband after nearly 20 years together, singer and frontman Brendon Urie announced today. The split will happen after the completion of a European tour in Manchester, England on March 10. Urie announced the break-up on Instagram today, explaining that he and wife Sarah are expecting their first child and he wants to “put my focus and energy on my family.” See his complete statement below. Formed in 2004 in Las Vegas by longtime friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. With only Urie remaining from the original line-up, the band has essentially become his...
Refinery29
Meet The Black Muslim Women Behind The Rise Of British Hip-Hop
Black British Muslim women have a complex, intersectional identity and exist at the margins of various identity groups, yet representation is often lacking, or inadequate, across the entertainment industry. But despite being a minority within a minority, there are Muslim women blazing trails and making a significant impact on the UK’s cultural landscape — including UK hip-hop and rap.
Thousands protest "Invasion Day" across Australia
Thousands of Australians protested Thursday the Australia Day national holiday marking the anniversary of a British fleet landing in the country for the first time on Jan. 26, 1788. Why it matters: There are calls to change the date of the annual event that's also known as "Invasion Day," because...
Sunrise: Natalie Barr discovers her 1987 rejection letter from Channel Seven
She may host Australia's most popular breakfast show, but during the early days of her career Natalie Barr was struggling to get a foot in the door at Channel Seven
