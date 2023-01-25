Princess Eugenie — who is pregnant with her second child — said that she tries to keep her home as plastic-free as possible, and that it's important for August to learn why Princess Eugenie has revealed that one of her parenting priorities is teaching her son about climate change. Eugenie, 32, made the revelation during an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week. The royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share son August Philip Hawke, who turns 2 next month. "My son's going to...

2 DAYS AGO