ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQGEv_0kQUTygG00
1 of 3

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%.

The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.

The governor’s tax proposal was passed by the House of Delegates last week and is now before the Senate, where legislative leadership has clashed with Justice over proposals to cut taxes for nearly two years. Senate Republican leaders say they’ll offer their own proposal.

Justice’s plan would cut the income tax rate by 30% this year and another 10% in each of the next two years.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

West Virginia Governor Proposes Historic 50% Cut in Personal Income Tax

The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has issued a statement following the state House of Delegates’ vote in favor of his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader, and members of the House of Delegates for their overwhelming support of the proposal and encouraged the Senate to vote in favor as well, based on a statement released by Governor Jim Justice on January 18, 2023, on its official website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill

The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

House passes bill to limit governor’s emergency powers

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would significantly limit the Governor’s emergency powers. The bill that originated in the Senate was in response to emergency powers used by Gov. Justice during the COVID-19 pandemic over a two-year period. Gov. Justice used...
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Justice road tests his income tax cut proposal

Gov. Jim Justice is taking his tax cut pitch on the road. Justice led a livestreamed “town hall” about the tax cut from the Capitol on Monday. Now he’ll be in Parkersburg on Wednesday, Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. There could be more. The governor,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand. Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards

In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits

A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Lawmakers Hear What Went Wrong With The Grid Last Month

State lawmakers got more information Thursday about the electric power grid problems during Christmas weekend. The regional transmission operator that includes West Virginia, 12 other states and the District of Columbia experienced high demand and high generation failures from Dec. 23-25. That’s what Asim Haque, vice president of state policy...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia sued for abortion pill restrictions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit against West Virginia was filed on Wednesday challenging abortion pill restrictions. The lawsuit alleges the state abortion ban passed following Roe v. Wade being overturned and other restrictions on medication violate the Supremacy Clause and the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, according to a release from GenBioPro, the pharmaceutical company that filed the lawsuit with a North Carolina physician.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice held his second "Administration Update" this week on Tuesday, Jan. 24 almost two weeks after holding his initial update due to suffering from COVID. Whether the governor will hold a second update this week is not known. There was no information at the end of the work day, Wednesday, Jan. 25, regarding the status of his next press conference on the governor's Web site or submitted to the media via email.
The Center Square

Senate committee approves bill to cut state superintendent's salary

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Education Committee approved a bill that would cut the state superintendent’s salary on Wednesday. New state Superintendent Robert Taylor was hired on Nov. 21 with a salary of $300,000, just $7,000 less than his predecessor, Carey Wright. At the time Wright was hired in 2013, she was the nation's mostly highly paid state superintendent of education. She retired on June 30, the last day of the fiscal year. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
627K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy