Read full article on original website
Related
Honda Makes a Major Move to Take On Tesla, Ford
Honda plans to start an electric vehicle division to compete with U.S. and Chinese EV makers.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles
We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Christian Horner explains the F1 teams' opposition to Andretti Cadillac's proposal
It’s hardly been a quiet Formula 1 off-season, but most of the talking has been between F1 and the FIA. Even the Andretti Cadillac announcement led to statements from Mohammed Ben Sulayem that moved the limelight onto the battle between governing body and commercial rights holder, and away from the proposed entry itself.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
insideevs.com
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
insideevs.com
Toyota And Douze Cycles Team Up To Release New Electric Cargo Bike
Across the globe, automakers are making the shift to two wheels by offering electrically assisted bicycles alongside developing electric cars for various markets around the globe. In France, in particular, the government has been pretty aggressive in promoting electric bicycles as a solid alternative to driving a car, especially on trips in and around the city.
insideevs.com
Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells
General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
Carscoops
The Porsche Vision 357 Is A Retrotastic Homage To The Original 356
Nearly 75 years after the very first Porsche 356 No. 1 Roadster received its general operating permit, the brand is celebrating by looking both ahead and behind. To do so, it’s created the Vision 357, a stunning and sleek modern interpretation of the 356 that sits atop a modern 718 Cayman GT4 RS platform and which answers the question what would the dream of a sports car of Ferry Porsche might look like today.
NASCAR Is Testing Mufflers for Its Big-City Races
Getty ImagesNASCAR will see if it can make its cars quieter without harming the crucial piece of the spectator experience: dozens of thundering V8s.
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
Watch Tuned BMW X6 M50i With 670 HP Reach 180 MPH On Autobahn
The BMW X6 is a stylish luxury crossover in its basic form and a Nurburgring natural when it dons the full-fat M suit. In between is the X6 M50i, a potent middle child capable of gobbling up miles of Autobahn at triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. But the X6...
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
1976 Dodge Sportsman Actually a Sensible Station Wagon
Under Lee Iacocca's watch, the Chrysler Corporation revolutionized the American family-hauler universe by creating a spacious, economical small van based on the front-wheel-drive K Platform. Before that time, though, Detroit offered large families sedan-based station wagons in various sizes, jouncy military-style trucks, and great big boxy passenger vans. Though a...
Max Verstappen adds racing sim to private jet
Formula 1 World Champion takes ‘flying lap’ a bit too literal.
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
MotorAuthority
LTX trademark may point to new GM V-8 block for aftermarket
General Motors has moved to protect the name “LTX” for use on engines designed for automobiles. A search of the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals GM filed for trademark protection for LTX on Jan. 10, specifically for use on engines for "automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks and vans."
Comments / 0