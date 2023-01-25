ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Hong Kong Home Prices Drop 15.6% in 2022, Snap 13 Years of Gain

(Reuters) - Private home prices in Hong Kong, one of the most unaffordable territories in the world, fell 15.6% in 2022 in the first annual drop since 2008, official data showed on Friday. Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage...
Reuters

U.S. core capital goods orders fall in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell in December, while shipments declined for a second straight month, suggesting that higher borrowing costs were now pressuring manufacturing.
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
investing.com

Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession

Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

India's Tata Motors Jumps 6% on First Quarterly Profit in 2 Years

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd rose as much as 6% on Friday after the carmaker reported its first quarterly profit in two years on the back of strong demand and as its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), turned profitable. (This story refiles to correct day to Friday from Monday)
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks rise as Tokyo’s inflation nears 42-year high

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. was slightly above the flatline to end its session at 27,382.56 and the Topix gained 0.22% to...
Blogging Big Blue

US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation

The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
CNBC

Gold prices tick up as U.S. dollar inches lower

Gold prices reversed course to edge up on Monday as the dollar pared gains, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.24% to $1,931.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,932.5. "Bond...
US News and World Report

Dollar Drops Vs Yen, Near 9-Month Low to Euro on Central Bank Bets

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing. The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve's.
The Associated Press

Asian shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares advanced Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. In Tokyo, data showed the core consumer price index was up 4.3%, slightly higher than expected and higher than the Bank of Japan’s target of 2%. “This seeks to challenge an eventual policy shift for the central bank, although the government’s energy subsidies next month could be tapped on to push back any changes for now,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG, said in a commentary. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose nearly 0.1% to finish at 27,382.56. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,493.80. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,484.02. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% to 22,634.93.
investing.com

Colombia central bank set to raise interest rate one last time

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is set to raise its benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Friday, in a final attempt to control high inflation, and in spite of slowing growth predicted for this year. Eight of 15 analysts surveyed last week by Reuters said the seven-member...
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JAN 20-26, 2023 From skiing in Austria and Italy to military exercises in Romania and haute couture fashion shows in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
NASDAQ

European shares gain on earnings optimism

Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. GDP underpins shares ahead of next week's Fed meeting

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stocks held their gains on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the final three months of 2022, holding out hope for corporate earnings as investors hunker down for next week's Federal Reserve meeting. U.S. gross domestic products increased...
US News and World Report

Mexico Same-Store Sales up 10.6% in 2022, Retail Group Says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican same-store retail sales rose by 10.6% across 2022 compared to the previous year, as the highest inflation in over two decades sent prices soaring, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said Wednesday, with sales expected to moderate in 2023. In 2022, sales at the retail group's member...

