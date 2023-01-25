Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Revealed: how US transition to electric cars threatens environmental havoc
By 2050 electric vehicles could require huge amounts of lithium for their batteries, causing damaging expansions of mining
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Jalopnik
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
insideevs.com
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
insideevs.com
Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells
General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
insideevs.com
Tesla Confirms $3.6B Nevada Investment For Semi, 4680 Cell Production
As indicated by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo in a January 23 speech, Tesla officially unveiled plans to invest $3.6 billion at its Gigafactory Nevada facility during an on-site presentation delivered by CEO Elon Musk yesterday. Tesla's boss announced the company would build two new factories adding 4 million square feet...
Top Speed
Here's How Tesla Was Always Ready For An EV Price War
For several years now, there have been repeated reports about how Tesla is superior to established car manufacturers in terms of the technologies used in its vehicles. For example, Tesla should be able to react much faster to new standards, such as smart charging or autonomous driving functions, with its models simply because of their design - other manufacturers would first have to design new, specially tailored models for this. But it is not only in this respect that Tesla seems to be ahead of its competitors. After all, the recent drop in prices at the electric car manufacturer is certainly no coincidence, but a planned element of an aggressive pricing policy with which Tesla wants to bring a high number of its models to market even in a difficult market environment. However, this strategy is only possible because Tesla has been working with high margins for years, which it can now use to give its competitors a run for their money in the battle for market share.
torquenews.com
5 Common Home EV Charger Installation Mistakes To Avoid
New to the electric vehicle club? If you are about to install an electric vehicle charger, there are a few things you can do to avoid problems. Electric vehicles are fantastic. They drive better than conventional vehicles and emit no tailpipe emissions. They might even save you money compared to a conventionally-powered vehicle. There are many more pluses, but based on our testing, some negatives as well. Many of the negatives revolve around keeping the vehicle charged. The very best way to avoid many of the headaches so many EV owners struggle with is to have your own Level 2 home electric vehicle charger.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
The Verge
Tesla made more money in 2022 than ever before, but its future still looks rocky
Amid flagging demand, steep price cuts, and ongoing drama surrounding Elon Musk’s stewardship of Twitter, Tesla published its fourth quarter earnings report in which the company said it earned $3.7 billion in net income on $24.3 billion in revenue. That represents a 59 percent increase year over year compared to $2.8 billion in revenue in Q4 2021.
For automakers, the EV surge is everything everywhere all at once
DETROIT (Reuters) - The surprise leadership shuffle on Thursday at Toyota Motor Corp, renewed urgency at Renault and Nissan Motor Co to restructure their alliance and Elon Musk’s declaration that Tesla Inc will be the world’s No. 1 automaker by a wide margin have one thing in common: What once defined the global auto industry’s center is no longer holding.
American Offshore Wind Doesn't Have a Plan. It Could Cost the Country $20 Billion
Advocates warn failing to plan how offshore wind will to connect to the wider grid could stick families, businesses with higher energy bills.
An oil spill on this fuel-rich coast could be a supply chain catastrophe
A natural gas pipeline. Deposit PhotosQatar has a ‘high vulnerability zone’ where a single oil spill would have dire global consequences.
Tesla Cybertruck release date: Production to start surprisingly soon
One of the highly anticipated vehicles in the EV space, the Tesla Cybertruck, will not be going in for full-volume production till 2024. The news was confirmed by its CEO, Elon Musk, at Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings calls on Wednesday. According to reports from InsideEVs, Musk, while replying to questions regarding...
