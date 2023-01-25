ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Jalopnik

Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE

No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE
insideevs.com

New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System

Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
NEVADA STATE
insideevs.com

Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells

General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Confirms $3.6B Nevada Investment For Semi, 4680 Cell Production

As indicated by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo in a January 23 speech, Tesla officially unveiled plans to invest $3.6 billion at its Gigafactory Nevada facility during an on-site presentation delivered by CEO Elon Musk yesterday. Tesla's boss announced the company would build two new factories adding 4 million square feet...
NEVADA STATE
Top Speed

Here's How Tesla Was Always Ready For An EV Price War

For several years now, there have been repeated reports about how Tesla is superior to established car manufacturers in terms of the technologies used in its vehicles. For example, Tesla should be able to react much faster to new standards, such as smart charging or autonomous driving functions, with its models simply because of their design - other manufacturers would first have to design new, specially tailored models for this. But it is not only in this respect that Tesla seems to be ahead of its competitors. After all, the recent drop in prices at the electric car manufacturer is certainly no coincidence, but a planned element of an aggressive pricing policy with which Tesla wants to bring a high number of its models to market even in a difficult market environment. However, this strategy is only possible because Tesla has been working with high margins for years, which it can now use to give its competitors a run for their money in the battle for market share.
torquenews.com

5 Common Home EV Charger Installation Mistakes To Avoid

New to the electric vehicle club? If you are about to install an electric vehicle charger, there are a few things you can do to avoid problems. Electric vehicles are fantastic. They drive better than conventional vehicles and emit no tailpipe emissions. They might even save you money compared to a conventionally-powered vehicle. There are many more pluses, but based on our testing, some negatives as well. Many of the negatives revolve around keeping the vehicle charged. The very best way to avoid many of the headaches so many EV owners struggle with is to have your own Level 2 home electric vehicle charger.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Verge

Tesla made more money in 2022 than ever before, but its future still looks rocky

Amid flagging demand, steep price cuts, and ongoing drama surrounding Elon Musk’s stewardship of Twitter, Tesla published its fourth quarter earnings report in which the company said it earned $3.7 billion in net income on $24.3 billion in revenue. That represents a 59 percent increase year over year compared to $2.8 billion in revenue in Q4 2021.
Reuters

For automakers, the EV surge is everything everywhere all at once

DETROIT (Reuters) - The surprise leadership shuffle on Thursday at Toyota Motor Corp, renewed urgency at Renault and Nissan Motor Co to restructure their alliance and Elon Musk’s declaration that Tesla Inc will be the world’s No. 1 automaker by a wide margin have one thing in common: What once defined the global auto industry’s center is no longer holding.

