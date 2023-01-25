Read full article on original website
St. Thomas puts home win streak on the line against South Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 4-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts South Dakota looking to extend its 12-game home winning streak. The Tommies are 10-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Dom Martinelli...
Fairleigh Dickinson knocks off Saint Francis (PA) 87-82
TEANECK, N.J. — Led by Joe Munden Jr.'s 21 points, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights defeated the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 87-82. The Knights improved to 13-10 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 8-12.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
Kenosha, Racine area officials react to Evers' State of the State and budget plans
State legislators are splitting along party lines in their support or opposition toward Gov. Tony Evers and his plans for increased spending on mental health, education and the environment. The governor’s fellow Democrats in southeastern Wisconsin applauded the ideas he outlined Tuesday night in his State of the State address,...
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
