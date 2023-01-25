Seven years later, the departure of General Electric from its longtime Connecticut home remains the benchmark against which all other corporate relocations are measured. GE made sure it was all about GE. The company went through an extended public process of seeking suitors around the nation. It made sure its pain was clear to everyone. It warned about Connecticut’s fiscal situation, even as it later confirmed that it had started looking for a new home long before the budget problems that led to its initial complaints. (Also, as a side note, GE hardly paid the state any taxes.)

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO