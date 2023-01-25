ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT

A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
Editorial: The lesson from GE, Lego departures from CT

Seven years later, the departure of General Electric from its longtime Connecticut home remains the benchmark against which all other corporate relocations are measured. GE made sure it was all about GE. The company went through an extended public process of seeking suitors around the nation. It made sure its pain was clear to everyone. It warned about Connecticut’s fiscal situation, even as it later confirmed that it had started looking for a new home long before the budget problems that led to its initial complaints. (Also, as a side note, GE hardly paid the state any taxes.)
Opinion: Protecting CT’s youth in the era of legal cannabis

The opening of adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut marks a significant change in our state. This is the first time that cannabis is being sold legally to adults in Connecticut, and with this change comes a responsibility for all of us to ensure that it is used responsibly. Now more than ever, we must consider the potential harms that cannabis use can have on young people. No matter where you stood on the issue of legalization, we must all take responsibility for protecting our youth.
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The...
Opinion: How to stop wrong-way crashes

The number of fatalities resulting from wrong-way driving in Connecticut has increased at an alarming rate in the past year. We must now act to prevent these senseless losses. The tragic loss of Connecticut state legislator Quentin Williams in a wrong-way head-on collision will hopefully serve as an impetus to action. In 2022 alone, 23 people died in wrong-way collisions, skyrocketing from just four the two years prior.
CT chefs, restaurant nominated for 2023 James Beard Foundation awards

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut chefs and a top Peruvian restaurant have been nominated for James Beard Foundation awards, known as one of the most prominent honors in the culinary industry. Christian Hunter of Community Table in Washington and Renee Touponce of...
