ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Old world – Inside the 27 January Guardian Weekly

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrGPg_0kQUNBwZ00
The cover of the 27 January edition of the Guardian Weekly.

It’s an age-old question: how should nations around the world adjust to their elderly societies? Japan has faced such realities for a while now, but the challenges are becoming increasingly common across the developed world where families are getting smaller, and people are living longer.

Even India – which will soon overtake China as the world’s most populous country – is now seeing an older demographic become more prevalent in some states. The countries of sub-Saharan Africa, meanwhile, look most likely to enjoy the benefits of a younger population as the century progresses. For the Guardian Weekly magazine’s big story this week, Emma Graham-Harrison and Justin McCurry assess what ageing populations hold in store for the world. And Verna Yu reports on the reasons why many young people in China seem reluctant to start families.

Of related interest, don’t miss Tania Branigan’s fantastic long read on China’s Cultural Revolution, how it scarred and shaped a nation – and why some of those who survived it now look back on the era with a kind of affection.

Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand’s prime minister last week shocked the world of progressive politics. Our Aotearoa New Zealand correspondent Tess McClure reflects on Ardern’s groundbreaking leadership and why she felt the time was right to step aside.

If you’ve been feeling like work has been getting the better of you lately, turn to Richard Godwin’s thoughtful piece on whether the four-day working week – a long-mooted solution to balancing out our lives – may finally be coming of age, and what more time for ourselves might mean in practice.

And, as another vivid illustration of how we might rethink the old norms, architecture critic Oliver Wainwright visited Madrid to check out one of the most inventive schools ever built, with beady bubble windows – a living skin for insects – and a rainforest in the middle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘The last generation’: the young Chinese people vowing not to have children

Talk to any young woman in urban China about the prospects of having children and the chances are, they are not keen. “It costs too much to give kids a decent life. The stuff they teach at school is propaganda, so I’d want to send them to an international school or abroad. But I can’t afford that,” said Kongkong, a 26-year-old researcher who swears she will not have children.
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Washington Examiner

Sorry, media, the great reset is real

When conservatives pushed back last week on a Democratic plan to ban gas stoves , the Left and its media allies jumped into action. We were told that no one is banning gas stoves and also that said stoves should be banned . Oh, and that this is just another conspiracy theory cooked up by conservatives for their culture war.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
OREGON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy