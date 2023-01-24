Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says One Ethereum Rival Could Erupt by 100%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Altcoins
A popular crypto trader says Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) could double in price while updating his outlooks on Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,900 Twitter followers that Fantom is finding bullish support at a key price level of around $0.44 and could soon shoot up by 100%.
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Imminent XRP Surge, Says Bitcoin and One Low-Cap Altcoin Set To Rally
A closely followed crypto strategist believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,200 Twitter followers that it’s “almost time” for XRP to burst to the upside. “XRP...
CNBC
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
usethebitcoin.com
How BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Igniting a Spark for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) Holders
The crypto industry constantly evolves and expands, providing investors with new and exciting investment opportunities. The growth of blockchain technology has led to various new cryptocurrencies and ecosystems designed to provide a secure and transparent way to invest and transact. One of the most exciting growth areas within the crypto...
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
MySanAntonio
Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump
The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Staggering $422,000,000 of Shiba Inu in Less Than One Week: On-Chain Data
New data reveals that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a week. According to whale-surveying platform WhaleStats, the top 1,000 ETH whales have gobbled up $422 million worth of the meme asset since January 17th.
