ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
usethebitcoin.com

How BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Igniting a Spark for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) Holders

The crypto industry constantly evolves and expands, providing investors with new and exciting investment opportunities. The growth of blockchain technology has led to various new cryptocurrencies and ecosystems designed to provide a secure and transparent way to invest and transact. One of the most exciting growth areas within the crypto...
MySanAntonio

Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump

The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy