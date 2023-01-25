Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C.: Expanding law office sees growth in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C. is expanding into the Kingman area with the recent acquisition of Lacy Law, PLLC. The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn has been in business for the last 18 years, with Ms. Wellborn actively practicing law in both Arizona and California.
Mohave Daily News
Food bank serves vital role in community
LAUGHLIN — The Colorado River Food Bank at 240 Laughlin Civic Drive serves residents of both Nevada and Arizona who meet income and residency guidelines. Every aspect of its operation — donation, delivery and receiving, inspection, categorization, recipient registration, ordering, storage, facility and product maintenance, and administration — is performed by unpaid volunteers.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 200 volunteers turned out for desert clean up project
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) conducted a Desert Cleanup event on January 14, outside of Lake Havasu City. Sheriff Schuster opened the event Saturday morning with a safety briefing and thanked the volunteers for their dedication and efforts to help remove unwanted trash from our deserts.
Mohave Daily News
Bennett elementary to move to LHS
LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
Mohave Daily News
Fencing key to security at RVHS
MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School is one step closer to completing a security overhaul, having recently installed fencing around the campus. Although there is no current timeline on when the fence's gating will be installed, it is expected to be completed "in the near future" said Michael Carter, Colorado River Union High School District director of community engagement.
anglerschannel.com
Lake Havasu Readies for MLF Toyota Series Western Division Opener Presented by Psycho Tuna
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Jan. 24, 2023) – The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats is set to launch next week, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Feb. 2-4, with the Toyota Series at Lake Havasu Presented by Psycho Tuna. The three-day tournament, hosted by Go Lake Havasu, is the first of three regular-season events in the Western Division Presented by Tackle Warehouse.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Illegal dumping allegedly ordered by registered contractor
MOHAVE COUNTY – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of two Fort Mohave men who allegedly engaged in illegal dumping in Mohave Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to reports of an illegal dump in progress in the area of Kodiak East and Nez Perce Rd.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lost hiker found near Sara’s Park
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lake Havasu City Police Department at approximately. 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening Jan. 22, that a 62-year-old female hiker had become separated from her group and the group was unable to locate her. The party had...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Contractor may face charges for illegal dumping
BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the contractor who reportedly admitted directing employees to dump concrete waste product in a Mohave Valley wash. Likely facing prosecution for the illegal dumping incident is Roger Coon. The MCSO has referred the matter to the Mohave...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
Mohave Daily News
Postseason possibilities perplexing
BULLHEAD CITY — With less than three weeks remaining in the winter sports regular season, the smoke is beginning to clear in regards to which Tri-state high school teams are positioned to enter the postseason. Based on rankings from Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, all local schools can be placed...
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office locate missing 73-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:31 P.M.):. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing person. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are seeking help in finding a missing 73-year-old man. Alan Richard Gurney was last seen in Golden Valley wearing a green Carhartt...
