Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Kid's Cafe program helps combat childhood hunger across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In this week's edition of Souper Bowl of Caring, we're introducing you to the cornerstone for helping battle childhood hunger across northern Nevada. For thousands of kids across our region, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kid's Cafe program is a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C.: Expanding law office sees growth in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C. is expanding into the Kingman area with the recent acquisition of Lacy Law, PLLC. The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn has been in business for the last 18 years, with Ms. Wellborn actively practicing law in both Arizona and California.
fox10phoenix.com
Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County
PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
More than 4,000 Arizonans have overpayments waived by DES
ARIZONA, USA — Thousands of Arizonans are getting some relief after the Department of Economic Security (DES) said they were overpaid pandemic-era unemployment benefits by DES. The department began issuing waivers in November, more than a year after the federal pandemic-era benefits ended and months after DES began telling...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
ABC 15 News
New lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't actually contain whisky
You can find those tiny Fireball shooter bottles at most grocery or convenience stores for a very low price, but a new class action lawsuit claims those tiny bottles don't actually contain any whisky. A new class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims that Sazerac Company, Inc., the maker of Fireball,...
Mohave Daily News
2022 Fourth Quarter Year in Review
NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the fourth quarter — October through December. The fourth quarter began with the City of Needles celebrating...
KOLD-TV
Arizona officials concerned by number of accidental marijuana intakes among children
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials in Arizona are teaming up to combat a growing issue in the state, the number of accidental marijuana intakes, especially among children. The Arizona Dispensaries Association and Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center are teaming up to bring awareness to the problem. Ann...
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Local man develops Rascal’s Foundation to help those in need with pet care bills
Twelve years ago, Neil Moore went to a shelter in Phoenix to pick up an older German Shepherd, but as fate would have it the dog wasn’t able to be shown and he instead met a Boxer Lab mix and fell in love at first sight and brought his new pet, Rascal, home.
Mohave Daily News
4-H camp opens in southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS — A collaborative agreement among University of Nevada-Reno Extension, Clark County and Lincoln County will soon bring new educational and outdoor experiences to youth in southern Nevada. The agreement, approved by the Nevada Board of Regents at its September meeting, will provide a venue for a 4-H...
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs establishes prison oversight commission
PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Jan. 25 establishing an Independent Prison Oversight Commission that she says will "improve transparency and accountability" of the state's corrections system. The order states that the commission will inspect prison facilities and records, as well as speak with staff...
KOLD-TV
Arizona officials promote safe cannabis use
Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Ways to stay committed to your New Year’s Resolutions.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
AZFamily
AZ Dept. of Revenue unclaimed property auction underway
Creating a budget and analyzing what needs to be sacrificed is the first step. Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to form 12-person prison oversight commission
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing a commission overseeing the state’s prison system. The commission will be comprised of 12 members and is designed to ensure both prisoners and prison workers receive safe and humane treatment in Arizona’s correctional facilities.
Comments / 0