Laughlin, NV

fox10phoenix.com

Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County

PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

More than 4,000 Arizonans have overpayments waived by DES

ARIZONA, USA — Thousands of Arizonans are getting some relief after the Department of Economic Security (DES) said they were overpaid pandemic-era unemployment benefits by DES. The department began issuing waivers in November, more than a year after the federal pandemic-era benefits ended and months after DES began telling...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
NEVADA STATE
ABC 15 News

New lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't actually contain whisky

You can find those tiny Fireball shooter bottles at most grocery or convenience stores for a very low price, but a new class action lawsuit claims those tiny bottles don't actually contain any whisky. A new class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims that Sazerac Company, Inc., the maker of Fireball,...
ARIZONA STATE
Mohave Daily News

2022 Fourth Quarter Year in Review

NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the fourth quarter — October through December. The fourth quarter began with the City of Needles celebrating...
NEEDLES, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Mohave Daily News

4-H camp opens in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS — A collaborative agreement among University of Nevada-Reno Extension, Clark County and Lincoln County will soon bring new educational and outdoor experiences to youth in southern Nevada. The agreement, approved by the Nevada Board of Regents at its September meeting, will provide a venue for a 4-H...
NEVADA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Gov. Hobbs establishes prison oversight commission

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Jan. 25 establishing an Independent Prison Oversight Commission that she says will "improve transparency and accountability" of the state's corrections system. The order states that the commission will inspect prison facilities and records, as well as speak with staff...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

AZ Dept. of Revenue unclaimed property auction underway

Creating a budget and analyzing what needs to be sacrificed is the first step. Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
NEVADA STATE

