Read full article on original website
Related
Stockton Unified to spend $1.1M on professional development in Las Vegas, superintendent addresses concerns
STOCKTON -- More than 500 educators within the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) are set to attend a three-day professional development conference in Las Vegas in June. It's projected to cost $1.1 million in Title 1 funding. CBS13 took questions to SUSD leadership, namely, Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller, who explained, the conference location isn't why 542 educators will leave the state to learn, but rather, it's the timing that works in the district's favor. SUSD, like many districts across the state, is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage and professional development scheduled during the school year may leave classrooms empty and students without...
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District confirmed to FOX5 that a person at a Las Vegas elementary school recently was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday from principal Christina M. Miani of Helen Jydstrup Elementary, “the Southern Nevada...
Mohave Daily News
Fencing key to security at RVHS
MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School is one step closer to completing a security overhaul, having recently installed fencing around the campus. Although there is no current timeline on when the fence's gating will be installed, it is expected to be completed "in the near future" said Michael Carter, Colorado River Union High School District director of community engagement.
Confirmed tuberculosis case discovered at southwest Las Vegas elementary school
A person at a southwest Las Vegas valley elementary school was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB), the school announced Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
Mohave Daily News
Food bank serves vital role in community
LAUGHLIN — The Colorado River Food Bank at 240 Laughlin Civic Drive serves residents of both Nevada and Arizona who meet income and residency guidelines. Every aspect of its operation — donation, delivery and receiving, inspection, categorization, recipient registration, ordering, storage, facility and product maintenance, and administration — is performed by unpaid volunteers.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented.
mvprogress.com
Arts & Crafts Entries Needed At Clark County Fair
Do you like to make photographs? Do you have an amazing recipe? Are you great at quilting? Do you have a love for drawing? Are you talented at woodwork? With the Clark County Fair being less than three months away, it’s time to begin thinking about juried exhibit entries at the fair.
Mohave Daily News
4-H camp opens in southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS — A collaborative agreement among University of Nevada-Reno Extension, Clark County and Lincoln County will soon bring new educational and outdoor experiences to youth in southern Nevada. The agreement, approved by the Nevada Board of Regents at its September meeting, will provide a venue for a 4-H...
Mohave Daily News
2022 Fourth Quarter Year in Review
NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the fourth quarter — October through December. The fourth quarter began with the City of Needles celebrating...
Las Vegas elementary school was in hard lockdown due to gunshots between adults
Las Vegas police said they are responding to a "dynamic scene" shooting in West Las Vegas in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
‘We really do need the help’: Area 15 expansion forcing Las Vegas non-profit to move locations
AREA 15's expansion means mostly everything around it will have to come down including a place tucked near the expansion site that gives hope to those with disabilities. Now that hope may be taken away if they do not find another facility.
NEW: Kraken rises to dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County, hospitalizations up
The COVID-19 Kraken variant has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Clark County, according to an analysis released on Wednesday.
‘We’re going to get the job done,’ First female assistant sheriffs share their stories as they continue to break barriers
Women are slowly breaking barriers when it comes to gender equality in the workforce. However, law enforcement has long been a male-dominated field.
KTNV
Water district informs drivers of lane closures at one Centennial Hills intersection
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There can be expected lane closures on North Fort Apache Road and Centennial Parkway for some work contracted by the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The lane and road closures are going to start January 30 and is expected to end around February 16. A water district contractor will be performing work related to the continuing construction of the LVWD Centennial Reservoir.
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
963kklz.com
Watch: UNLV Dance Team Wins National Title
Wow! Congratulations to the UNLV Dance Team for winning two titles at the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship against some very tough competition, and many bigger schools. According to an article written by Kay McCabe on KTNV.com, the UNLV Rebel Girls and Company won a national championship back...
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
Uptick in deadly crashes along Red Rock Canyon and Pahrump lead to proposed construction project
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From Pahrump to Las Vegas, to Red Rock Canyon the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said those commutes need safety improvements. NDOT released its SR-160 & SR-159 corridor plan this month, which highlighted changes to the two highways it intends to pursue in the coming years following an uptick in fatal […]
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Comments / 1