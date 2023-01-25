ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughlin, NV

CBS Sacramento

Stockton Unified to spend $1.1M on professional development in Las Vegas, superintendent addresses concerns

STOCKTON -- More than 500 educators within the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) are set to attend a three-day professional development conference in Las Vegas in June. It's projected to cost $1.1 million in Title 1 funding. CBS13 took questions to SUSD leadership, namely, Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller, who explained, the conference location isn't why 542 educators will leave the state to learn, but rather, it's the timing that works in the district's favor. SUSD, like many districts across the state, is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage and professional development scheduled during the school year may leave classrooms empty and students without...
STOCKTON, CA
Mohave Daily News

Fencing key to security at RVHS

MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School is one step closer to completing a security overhaul, having recently installed fencing around the campus. Although there is no current timeline on when the fence's gating will be installed, it is expected to be completed "in the near future" said Michael Carter, Colorado River Union High School District director of community engagement.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mohave Daily News

Food bank serves vital role in community

LAUGHLIN — The Colorado River Food Bank at 240 Laughlin Civic Drive serves residents of both Nevada and Arizona who meet income and residency guidelines. Every aspect of its operation — donation, delivery and receiving, inspection, categorization, recipient registration, ordering, storage, facility and product maintenance, and administration — is performed by unpaid volunteers.
LAUGHLIN, NV
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Arts & Crafts Entries Needed At Clark County Fair

Do you like to make photographs? Do you have an amazing recipe? Are you great at quilting? Do you have a love for drawing? Are you talented at woodwork? With the Clark County Fair being less than three months away, it’s time to begin thinking about juried exhibit entries at the fair.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Mohave Daily News

4-H camp opens in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS — A collaborative agreement among University of Nevada-Reno Extension, Clark County and Lincoln County will soon bring new educational and outdoor experiences to youth in southern Nevada. The agreement, approved by the Nevada Board of Regents at its September meeting, will provide a venue for a 4-H...
NEVADA STATE
Mohave Daily News

2022 Fourth Quarter Year in Review

NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the fourth quarter — October through December. The fourth quarter began with the City of Needles celebrating...
NEEDLES, CA
KTNV

Water district informs drivers of lane closures at one Centennial Hills intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There can be expected lane closures on North Fort Apache Road and Centennial Parkway for some work contracted by the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The lane and road closures are going to start January 30 and is expected to end around February 16. A water district contractor will be performing work related to the continuing construction of the LVWD Centennial Reservoir.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Watch: UNLV Dance Team Wins National Title

Wow! Congratulations to the UNLV Dance Team for winning two titles at the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship against some very tough competition, and many bigger schools. According to an article written by Kay McCabe on KTNV.com, the UNLV Rebel Girls and Company won a national championship back...
PARADISE, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV

