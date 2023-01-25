STOCKTON -- More than 500 educators within the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) are set to attend a three-day professional development conference in Las Vegas in June. It's projected to cost $1.1 million in Title 1 funding. CBS13 took questions to SUSD leadership, namely, Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller, who explained, the conference location isn't why 542 educators will leave the state to learn, but rather, it's the timing that works in the district's favor. SUSD, like many districts across the state, is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage and professional development scheduled during the school year may leave classrooms empty and students without...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO