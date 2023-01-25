Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Bennett elementary to move to LHS
LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
Mohave Daily News
School board to consider demolition request
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District governing board tonight will consider approving a formal request to demolish over a dozen buildings on the Mohave Valley Elementary School campus. The school, which has been closed since 2015, still counts toward the district’s Arizona School Facilities Oversight Board...
Mohave Daily News
Innovation Lab does more than teach
MOHAVE VALLEY — Esports, drones and 3D printing are just a handful of activities Mohave Valley Junior High School students can enjoy in the school's new Innovation Lab — and teachers say they are valuable learning tools. The Mohave Valley Elementary School District held a postmortem Tuesday night...
Mohave Daily News
2022 Fourth Quarter Year in Review
NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the fourth quarter — October through December. The fourth quarter began with the City of Needles celebrating...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 200 volunteers turned out for desert clean up project
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) conducted a Desert Cleanup event on January 14, outside of Lake Havasu City. Sheriff Schuster opened the event Saturday morning with a safety briefing and thanked the volunteers for their dedication and efforts to help remove unwanted trash from our deserts.
Mohave Daily News
Postseason possibilities perplexing
BULLHEAD CITY — With less than three weeks remaining in the winter sports regular season, the smoke is beginning to clear in regards to which Tri-state high school teams are positioned to enter the postseason. Based on rankings from Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, all local schools can be placed...
Mohave Daily News
Food bank serves vital role in community
LAUGHLIN — The Colorado River Food Bank at 240 Laughlin Civic Drive serves residents of both Nevada and Arizona who meet income and residency guidelines. Every aspect of its operation — donation, delivery and receiving, inspection, categorization, recipient registration, ordering, storage, facility and product maintenance, and administration — is performed by unpaid volunteers.
ABC 15 News
ADOT looking for feedback on new US 93/I-40 interchange in Wednesday meeting
On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to go over the new design plans for the interchange between I-40 & US 93. ADOT says the goal of this more than $160 million project is designed to reduce congestion on the route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C.: Expanding law office sees growth in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C. is expanding into the Kingman area with the recent acquisition of Lacy Law, PLLC. The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn has been in business for the last 18 years, with Ms. Wellborn actively practicing law in both Arizona and California.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lost hiker found near Sara’s Park
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lake Havasu City Police Department at approximately. 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening Jan. 22, that a 62-year-old female hiker had become separated from her group and the group was unable to locate her. The party had...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
anglerschannel.com
Lake Havasu Readies for MLF Toyota Series Western Division Opener Presented by Psycho Tuna
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Jan. 24, 2023) – The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats is set to launch next week, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Feb. 2-4, with the Toyota Series at Lake Havasu Presented by Psycho Tuna. The three-day tournament, hosted by Go Lake Havasu, is the first of three regular-season events in the Western Division Presented by Tackle Warehouse.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Illegal dumping allegedly ordered by registered contractor
MOHAVE COUNTY – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of two Fort Mohave men who allegedly engaged in illegal dumping in Mohave Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to reports of an illegal dump in progress in the area of Kodiak East and Nez Perce Rd.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Contractor may face charges for illegal dumping
BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the contractor who reportedly admitted directing employees to dump concrete waste product in a Mohave Valley wash. Likely facing prosecution for the illegal dumping incident is Roger Coon. The MCSO has referred the matter to the Mohave...
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identify victim in 1971 homicide case
Mohave County (KSNV) — A woman found dead in a remote area in Arizona back in 1971 has been positively identified by authorities this week. She was identified as Colleen Audrey Rice on January 23, the 52nd anniversary of her body being discovered 2.2 miles east of US Hwy 93 on Hackberry Road, about an hour from Laughlin, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith murder trial begins
KINGMAN – There’s no dispute that one teenager shot and killed another at a party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago as a murder begins in Kingman. Attorneys, however, have asked a Mohave County Superior Court jury to reach disparate conviction-acquittal outcomes in the trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, Lake Havasu.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
