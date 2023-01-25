Read full article on original website
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
Photos: Snowman building competition at The Springs
Recently local families participated in a snowman-building competition at The Springs at Whitefish. Participants built their best snow creations and residents from the retirement community were the judges. The event was a way to bring the community together for some winter fun.
Student Art: “Iceland” by Isabelle Cooke
The art featured above is called "Iceland" and is a pen drawing by Whitefish High School junior Isabelle Cooke in the class WHS Art 1: Drawing. The Pilot will be periodically featuring art from Whitefish High School students.
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Looking Back for Jan. 25
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1973 Visitors to the 14th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will range from the famous to the lovely, according to Jim Trout, Carnival president. Official guests of the Carnival were Robert Fuller, his wife Patty and their two children. Fuller starred in the role of Dr. Kelly Brackett in “Emergency” on NBC, a series that centers on the activities of paramedics. Fuller was perhaps best known as the scout in “Wagon Train.” 40 Years Ago Jan. 27, 1983 Don Dorlarque of Coram rested in North Valley Hospital, with only minor injuries from...
Alice R. Infelise
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered? Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountaintop, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.” On Death by Kahlil Gibran Alice Ripley Infelise left this earth and danced her way to heaven on Jan. 2, 2023....
Whitefish Theatre Company receives National Endowment for the Arts grant
The Whitefish Theatre Company has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment of the Arts to support two live performances by the vibrant Mediterranean band Seffarine. Seffarine will perform one evening show for the public and one free outreach show for Flathead Valley elementary and middle school students, as well as any senior residents that would like to attend. The Whitefish Theatre Company’s project is among 262 projects across America totaling $2,620,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2023 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
County commissioners blame shelters, homeless network for rise in homelessness
Flathead County commissioners issued a letter Thursday criticizing homeless services organizations and calling upon residents to deny homeless people help or support. In the letter, signed by commissioners Pam Holmquist, Brad Abell, and Randy Brodehl, the trio claim nonprofits catering to homeless people have led to an increase in homelessness in the valley. They argue that charities and individuals providing homeless people with money or other support likewise contribute to a “distressing problem.” “If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase,” reads the letter. The commissioners call it a “simple truth” that shelters are causing homeless people to...
It's Time to Be Instrumental
"Music can change the world, because it can change people" — Bono In 1997 Betty Lou Wambeke and Betsy Kohnstamm started what has become North Valley Music School. From its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, the North Valley Music School has served over 12,000 students and given over 345,600 lessons, all in a 2,500-square-foot building built in 1920 as a single-family home. Today NVMS has over 525 registered students, is a successful business, and is a vibrant contributor to the quality of life in our community. NVMS has outgrown its physical plant. We have spent the better part of the past...
WTC presents Mediterranean vibes of Seffarine
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents Seffarine, a brilliant quartet that fuses Moroccan, Arab-Andalusi and Spanish flamenco music with modern sounds. An ensemble of highly accomplished musicians, Seffarine will perform on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. The sounds that stir the dry winds of Southern Spain and Morocco, two countries separated by only a whisper of the Mediterranean, are the musical DNA of the beautifully complex music of Seffarine. Seffarine was formed by riveting singer Lamiae Naki, who sings in Arabic, Farsi, Spanish and French, and musician Nat Hulskamp, who plays the flamenco guitar...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Student Art: ‘On the Trail to Elizabeth Lake’
The art featured above is called "On the trail to Elizabeth Lake, GNP" and is a graphite drawing by Whitefish High School freshman Elijah Bergeson in the class WHS Introduction to Art. The Pilot will periodically feature art from Whitefish High School students.
Whitefish Theatre Co. brings ‘Collected Stories’ to stage
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents its third Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-23 season with “Collected Stories” by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies. Called “intelligent and sharp,” “Collected Stories” has performances on Jan. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. In “Collected Stories”, grad student Lisa Morrison is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth’s personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa’s career begins to flourish and Ruth’s begins to fade, can the tenuous...
Whitefish Winter Carnival names Prime, Duchess
The Whitefish Winter Carnival officially got underway Saturday with the crowning of the first round of royalty, the Duchess of Lark and Prime Minister, at the Merry Maker event. Kellie Cahill was crowned Duchess of Lark and Tony Veseth was named Prime Minister. Kellie Cahill hails from Michigan where she was born and raised by her parents, Pat and Colin Colbert. She had a wonderful midwest upbringing and made her way to Central Michigan University for five years earning biology and Earth science degrees. A week after graduation she and her sister, Corrie, took off to follow Route 66 in a ‘78 Volkswagen...
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Carole Lee (Gibson) Moseley, 77
Carole was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, the youngest of Wayne and Lily Gibson's four children. A Montana horse-girl at heart, she never had horses of her own, but she and her childhood friends spent weekends sneaking into neighbors’ fields to find gentle old mares to ride. In high school, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and sports fan. After attending beauty school in the early '60s in Great Falls, she began her trade and worked as a waitress at the Chat and Chew in Shelby. After serving coffee to a handsome young highway patrolman named Jim Moseley, he asked...
Bike relay to support youth impacted by medical hardships
Kalispell, MT – Logan Health will host a stationary bike relay event on March 11, 2023. With a goal of raising $100,000, all proceeds from the event will benefit Montana’s youth impacted by medical hardships. “Families across Montana are struggling with expenses related to their medical conditions,” said Logan Health President & CEO Craig Lambrecht, MD. “We are excited to hold this event to support youth and their families.” The event will take place at Glacier High School in the gymnasium with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams with up to 12 riders each will work together to raise...
Perry Drake, 90
Perry died Jan. 2, 2023, in Whitefish, Montana. Perry is survived by her children Caprice Acton, Robert Drake, Shelley Anderson and Kimberly Burrage. A graveside service at the Whitefish City Cemetery will be held in the spring. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Perry's family.
