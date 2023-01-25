Read full article on original website
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
Student Art: “Iceland” by Isabelle Cooke
The art featured above is called "Iceland" and is a pen drawing by Whitefish High School junior Isabelle Cooke in the class WHS Art 1: Drawing. The Pilot will be periodically featuring art from Whitefish High School students.
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
WTC presents Mediterranean vibes of Seffarine
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents Seffarine, a brilliant quartet that fuses Moroccan, Arab-Andalusi and Spanish flamenco music with modern sounds. An ensemble of highly accomplished musicians, Seffarine will perform on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. The sounds that stir the dry winds of Southern Spain and Morocco, two countries separated by only a whisper of the Mediterranean, are the musical DNA of the beautifully complex music of Seffarine. Seffarine was formed by riveting singer Lamiae Naki, who sings in Arabic, Farsi, Spanish and French, and musician Nat Hulskamp, who plays the flamenco guitar...
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Whitefish Theatre Company receives National Endowment for the Arts grant
The Whitefish Theatre Company has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment of the Arts to support two live performances by the vibrant Mediterranean band Seffarine. Seffarine will perform one evening show for the public and one free outreach show for Flathead Valley elementary and middle school students, as well as any senior residents that would like to attend. The Whitefish Theatre Company’s project is among 262 projects across America totaling $2,620,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2023 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
County commissioners blame shelters, homeless network for rise in homelessness
Flathead County commissioners issued a letter Thursday criticizing homeless services organizations and calling upon residents to deny homeless people help or support. In the letter, signed by commissioners Pam Holmquist, Brad Abell, and Randy Brodehl, the trio claim nonprofits catering to homeless people have led to an increase in homelessness in the valley. They argue that charities and individuals providing homeless people with money or other support likewise contribute to a “distressing problem.” “If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase,” reads the letter. The commissioners call it a “simple truth” that shelters are causing homeless people to...
Whitefish Parks and Recreation hosts statewide conference
The City of Whitefish Parks and Recreation will host the Montana Trails, Recreation and Park Association (MTRPA) annual conference April 2-5 at the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish. This conference attracts parks and recreation professionals and supporters from Montana and neighboring states to gather, network, present, learn, share and grow as a community. Early bird full conference registration includes access to all sessions, keynote speakers, exhibitor hall, social events and scheduled conference meals for $300. Early bird one day passes are offered for $150. Early pricing ends Feb. 1. MTRPA members receive a $30 discount. Sponsorship applications, presentation proposals and award...
Carole Lee (Gibson) Moseley, 77
Carole was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, the youngest of Wayne and Lily Gibson's four children. A Montana horse-girl at heart, she never had horses of her own, but she and her childhood friends spent weekends sneaking into neighbors’ fields to find gentle old mares to ride. In high school, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and sports fan. After attending beauty school in the early '60s in Great Falls, she began her trade and worked as a waitress at the Chat and Chew in Shelby. After serving coffee to a handsome young highway patrolman named Jim Moseley, he asked...
Student Art: ‘On the Trail to Elizabeth Lake’
The art featured above is called "On the trail to Elizabeth Lake, GNP" and is a graphite drawing by Whitefish High School freshman Elijah Bergeson in the class WHS Introduction to Art. The Pilot will periodically feature art from Whitefish High School students.
Allen A. Jacobson, 87
Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...
Whitefish falls behind early in loss to Browning
The Bulldogs had a tough loss Saturday night after falling behind early in a road game against Browning. Whitefish lost 65-40 and fell to 2-9 on the season. Whitefish head coach Alex Gonzalez says the team came out slow to start and it was hard to recover after only scoring 6 points in the first quarter. “We came out flat, we missed some really easy shots to start the game and I think that was like a domino effect,” Gonzalez said. “I felt like they weren't playing to their capability.” For Whitefish, Jack Sears and Mason Genovese led the way in scoring with 10...
Zignegos to reign as Whitefish Winter Carnival king and queen
Whitefish residents Doug and Chris Zignego will reign as the Whitefish Winter Carnival King Ullr LXIV and Queen of the Snows. They were crowned during a coronation ceremony Saturday evening in downtown Whitefish. Doug was born and raised in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1969. His father owned and operated DeLuxe Motors, the Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Miles City and Doug and his six siblings worked in the automotive world as they grew up. Doug attended Montana State University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 1974. Following his father’s footsteps, Doug joined the Navy and became a...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Council looks at city’s annexation policy, could revise to streamline process
Last fall, the Whitefish City Council realized it needed a closer look at the city’s annexation policy before it would be able to approve the new transitional zoning district, WB-T, for the area along Highway 93 south of Montana 40. At a work session last week, council discussed a more streamlined method. City staff sought direction from council to bring an amended annexation policy to a regular meeting for a vote. Council agreed staff should present the policy to council at a regular meeting without further work sessions. According to the City of Whitefish, land is annexed so that city services,...
Whitefish Winter Carnival names Prime, Duchess
The Whitefish Winter Carnival officially got underway Saturday with the crowning of the first round of royalty, the Duchess of Lark and Prime Minister, at the Merry Maker event. Kellie Cahill was crowned Duchess of Lark and Tony Veseth was named Prime Minister. Kellie Cahill hails from Michigan where she was born and raised by her parents, Pat and Colin Colbert. She had a wonderful midwest upbringing and made her way to Central Michigan University for five years earning biology and Earth science degrees. A week after graduation she and her sister, Corrie, took off to follow Route 66 in a ‘78 Volkswagen...
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
Lady Bulldogs' offensive struggle continues in Browning loss
Whitefish hung with the undefeated Browning Lady Indians through the first half on Saturday at Whitefish High School, but they couldn’t match their opponent’s offensive production in the final two quarters. The Lady Bulldogs were outscored 31-5 after halftime and held completely scoreless in the fourth quarter as Browning won 45-18. Whitefish coach Bob Bolam said it was a tough loss to a good Browning team. “Browning has had a really good season, we knew going in it was going to be a tough task for us to go out and win a ball game…” Bolam said. “One of our downfalls is...
