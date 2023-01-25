Read full article on original website
WTC presents Mediterranean vibes of Seffarine
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents Seffarine, a brilliant quartet that fuses Moroccan, Arab-Andalusi and Spanish flamenco music with modern sounds. An ensemble of highly accomplished musicians, Seffarine will perform on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. The sounds that stir the dry winds of Southern Spain and Morocco, two countries separated by only a whisper of the Mediterranean, are the musical DNA of the beautifully complex music of Seffarine. Seffarine was formed by riveting singer Lamiae Naki, who sings in Arabic, Farsi, Spanish and French, and musician Nat Hulskamp, who plays the flamenco guitar...
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
It's Time to Be Instrumental
"Music can change the world, because it can change people" — Bono In 1997 Betty Lou Wambeke and Betsy Kohnstamm started what has become North Valley Music School. From its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, the North Valley Music School has served over 12,000 students and given over 345,600 lessons, all in a 2,500-square-foot building built in 1920 as a single-family home. Today NVMS has over 525 registered students, is a successful business, and is a vibrant contributor to the quality of life in our community. NVMS has outgrown its physical plant. We have spent the better part of the past...
Photos: Snowman building competition at The Springs
Recently local families participated in a snowman-building competition at The Springs at Whitefish. Participants built their best snow creations and residents from the retirement community were the judges. The event was a way to bring the community together for some winter fun.
FVCC Theatre presents ‘Lucky Me’
Flathead Valley Community College Theatre presents “Lucky Me”, a whimsical comedy by Robert Caisley about love, aging, bad luck and airport security. Sara's having a bad week. Really bad! The light bulbs in her apartment keep burning out; there's a leak in the roof; the aquarium is full of dead fish; the cat's gone AWOL, and her father – who chased off her last beau – is suspicious of Tom, their new neighbor, a TSA agent who just brought Sara home from the emergency room on New Year's Eve with a fractured fifth metatarsal. As Tom's attraction to Sara increases, he learns of the bizarre streak of bad luck that's been haunting Sara for years – 22 years to be precise. “Lucky Me” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Join us on campus for performances on February 2, 3, 4 and 9, 10, 11 at 7 p.m. in the FVCC Joe Legate Black Box Theatre. Tickets are available online at fvcc.edu/events, at the FVCC Bookstore or at the box office prior to each performance. $12 for general admission, $7 for seniors, and free for students.
Concerned parents attend school board meeting to question lesson’s purpose
HOT SPRINGS – A lesson that was taught by a guidance counselor to their elementary school-aged children brought a group of concerned parents to the Hot Springs School Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, where they spoke during Public Participation and asked the board to reprimand the counselor and apologize to the students.
Alice R. Infelise
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered? Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountaintop, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.” On Death by Kahlil Gibran Alice Ripley Infelise left this earth and danced her way to heaven on Jan. 2, 2023....
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Looking Back for Jan. 25
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1973 Visitors to the 14th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will range from the famous to the lovely, according to Jim Trout, Carnival president. Official guests of the Carnival were Robert Fuller, his wife Patty and their two children. Fuller starred in the role of Dr. Kelly Brackett in “Emergency” on NBC, a series that centers on the activities of paramedics. Fuller was perhaps best known as the scout in “Wagon Train.” 40 Years Ago Jan. 27, 1983 Don Dorlarque of Coram rested in North Valley Hospital, with only minor injuries from...
County commissioners blame shelters, homeless network for rise in homelessness
Flathead County commissioners issued a letter Thursday criticizing homeless services organizations and calling upon residents to deny homeless people help or support. In the letter, signed by commissioners Pam Holmquist, Brad Abell, and Randy Brodehl, the trio claim nonprofits catering to homeless people have led to an increase in homelessness in the valley. They argue that charities and individuals providing homeless people with money or other support likewise contribute to a “distressing problem.” “If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase,” reads the letter. The commissioners call it a “simple truth” that shelters are causing homeless people to...
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance
Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell presented pictures of unhoused people and human feces in Depot Park during a meeting on a proposed ordinance Monday night. “I’m going to go through a series of pictures, and this may be the most troubling thing I’ve done as a city manager in 20 years,” he said. Russell said […] The post Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least one housing advocate has...
Council looks at city’s annexation policy, could revise to streamline process
Last fall, the Whitefish City Council realized it needed a closer look at the city’s annexation policy before it would be able to approve the new transitional zoning district, WB-T, for the area along Highway 93 south of Montana 40. At a work session last week, council discussed a more streamlined method. City staff sought direction from council to bring an amended annexation policy to a regular meeting for a vote. Council agreed staff should present the policy to council at a regular meeting without further work sessions. According to the City of Whitefish, land is annexed so that city services,...
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
Tamarack Meadows Subdivision Moves Closer to Approval
The Columbia Falls City Council at its Jan. 17 meeting received additional information regarding the Tamarack Meadows Subdivision application north of Columbia Falls. Councilors had raised questioned on the 47-acre development during a Jan. 3 public hearing and Mayor Donald Barnhart prompted the council to delay their decision until additional information could be collected by city staff. Questions included whether city council could direct traffic routes for construction and what covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&Rs) apply to the 103-lot subdivision.
‘We Are Losing Money Every Month’
At Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell, the long-term care facility is one of two “life plan” communities in the state, offering independent living, assisted living, memory, post-acute and long-term care for seniors. About 60% of the roughly 300 residents in the facility are Montana Medicaid recipients while the remainder are on Medicare or pay through a private insurer.
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
Kalispell native, ex-Rocky head coach Jason Petrino named defensive coordinator at North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football program on Thursday named former Rocky Mountain College head coach Jason Petrino as its new defensive coordinator. Petrino, previously the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, replaces David Braun, who recently left to become an assistant coach at FBS Northwestern. NDSU made the announcement in a press release.
