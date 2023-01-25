Flathead Valley Community College Theatre presents “Lucky Me”, a whimsical comedy by Robert Caisley about love, aging, bad luck and airport security. Sara's having a bad week. Really bad! The light bulbs in her apartment keep burning out; there's a leak in the roof; the aquarium is full of dead fish; the cat's gone AWOL, and her father – who chased off her last beau – is suspicious of Tom, their new neighbor, a TSA agent who just brought Sara home from the emergency room on New Year's Eve with a fractured fifth metatarsal. As Tom's attraction to Sara increases, he learns of the bizarre streak of bad luck that's been haunting Sara for years – 22 years to be precise. “Lucky Me” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Join us on campus for performances on February 2, 3, 4 and 9, 10, 11 at 7 p.m. in the FVCC Joe Legate Black Box Theatre. Tickets are available online at fvcc.edu/events, at the FVCC Bookstore or at the box office prior to each performance. $12 for general admission, $7 for seniors, and free for students.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO