Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning
Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary
For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
‘All That Breathes’ Premiere Date: Shaunak Sen’s Oscar-Nominated Documentary Heading To HBO
HBO has announced that its Academy Award-nominated documentary All That Breathes, from director-producer Shaunak Sen (Cities of Sleep), will premiere on the premium cabler on February 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The 2022-2023 awards season favorite follows two brothers who devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the ‘kite brothers’ spend day and night caring for the creatures...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Prashant Nair Unpack Netflix India Hit ‘Trial by Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix series “Trial by Fire,” which began streaming Jan. 13, has emerged as a hit for the service, featuring in the top 10 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Based on the book of the same name by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series details the 25-year struggle for justice of the couple whose daughter and son were among the 59 people who died in a fire caused by negligence at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on June. 13, 1997. In 2018, the book was optioned by Sidharth Jain’s book-to-screen company The Story Ink, which quickly got the Krishnamoorthys an offer for the...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Indigo Girls Look Back on Band’s LGBTQ History in Sundance Doc: ‘We Just Were Ourselves’ (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”We didn’t really have an image that anyone could market,“ Saliers told The Wrap. There have been documentaries about all manner of rock ‘n’ roll figures, and at this year’s Sundance Film Festival alone there’s two. Alongside telling the story of Little Richard, Sundance unveiled director Alexandria Bombach’s tribute to the Indigo Girls, “It’s Only Life After All.” The documentary aims to break down the success of the popular folk rock duo and how they broke ground being out about their sexuality.
Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest
Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
John Carney’s ‘Flora and Son’ Sells to Apple for Roughly $20 Million Following Sundance Premiere
John Carney’s “Flora and Son” has sold to Apple Original Films following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend. The sale closed at $20 million, one source familiar with the film told Variety. Another insider disputed this, and said the number was just approaching $20 million. The “Sing Street” filmmakers big-ticket deal follows “Fair Play,” a psychosexual drama that went to Netflix for $20 million. The film is a big-hearted look at Flora, a struggling single mom (Eve Hewson of “Bad Sisters”) who finds a way to connect with her troubled teenage son (Oren Kinlan, making his big-screen...
John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals spoilers for tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court Titled, “Just Tuesday.” It’s been more than three decades since lothario Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) was on the prowl, but on tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court, he gets to experience what it was like to be on the receiving end of his sexy propositions. When we first reunite with Dan, we learn that the now reformed ladies’ man met a woman who changed his life. Her name is Sarah and she is no longer a part of his life. It is unknown if she died or if they...
