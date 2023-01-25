Fans have been waiting over a decade for the new movie, Avatar: The Way of Water to arrive. Now that it’s here, it’s been getting a lot of attention. This movie sequel has inspired all kinds of additions and changes throughout Disney parks and beyond — Joffrey’s released an Avatar-inspired iced-tea recipe, Satu’li Canteen had a whole menu overhaul, and there’s even talk about changes coming to its popular ride in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It turns out, all of the fanfare isn’t for nothing — this film has been breaking records at the box office lately!

8 DAYS AGO